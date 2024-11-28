Mick Schumacher: Mercedes F1 reserve driver to leave role at end of 2024 Formula 1 season

Mick Schumacher will leave his role as Mercedes F1 reserve driver at the end of the 2024 season.

Schumacher joined Mercedes at the start of 2023 after he was dropped from Haas, competing in several tests and simulator sessions for the Silver Arrows over the last two years.

The 25-year-old was linked with the Alpine seat in the summer, but Jack Doohan was confirmed to drive alongside Pierre Gasly from next year. Schumacher was also in contention to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, but Franco Colapinto got the seat.

Valtteri Bottas, who will leave Sauber at the end of this year, is expected to take over Schumacher's role at his former team.

"I am grateful to Toto and the entire Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team for the insight I have gained over these two years," said Schumacher.

"They have undoubtedly made me a more experienced racing driver because I have got to know the engineering side better. But watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough.

"I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love."

Schumacher, who is the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, has been competing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship this year, scoring a podium in the penultimate round in Fuji.

The German will continue to race for Alpine in WEC in 2025, but a return to F1 in the future is looking increasingly unlikely.

"Mick's hard work, diligence, and determination in his role as Reserve Driver has been vital for the team over the past two years," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"From his work in the simulator, testing of various cars, and being part of the trackside team, we couldn't have asked for any more from him. From day one, he fitted into the team with ease and has become an incredibly well-liked colleague for everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.

"However, Mick is first and foremost a racing driver. We have seen from both his time in F1, and this year with his performances in the World Endurance Championship, that he is a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships.

"As he moves on to his next challenge, I would like to thank Mick personally for his contribution to our team and we all wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Bottas confirms Mercedes talks 'going well' and rules out Red Bull switch

Zhou Guanyu and Bottas have both been dropped by Sauber for 2025, as Nico Hulkenberg and Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto join the team which will become Audi in 2026.

Bottas spent five seasons at Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's team-mate between and is favourite to re-join the team as reserve driver.

"We are talking and it's going well. Still a bit of work to do but we're talking," said Bottas ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

The only seat up for grabs for next year is at RB, although Sergio Perez's poor run of form could mean a seat at Red Bull opens up.

But, Bottas suggests he has no chance of joining the Milton Keynes-based team.

"I could see myself filling that role. I would be really confident I could do that job. For now, the answer has been no," he said.

"There are certain people, or a certain person, within the organisation that is against me for some reason. But that's there loss."

Asked on his wider plans outside of F1 for 2025, Bottas said: "Next year I won't be racing a full season somewhere else, but I might do some one-off things depending on where I end up and how much driving or testing I will get to do.

"I will be driving something but not for a full season. It's a conscious decision. It just comes too quick [after being released by Sauber earlier this month].

"Let's just say jumping into a full IndyCar season after 12 years of F1, I just feel like it comes a bit too quick. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of familiarisation to be done, so I'd rather take a bit of time and figure out what's next

"I've had talks and approaches [from IndyCar] but at this point I've made it pretty clear that next year comes a bit too quick. My priority [for 2026] is still to stay in Formula 1."

Earlier this week, F1 announced they had reached an agreement in principle with American car giant General Motors for its Cadillac brand to join the grid as an 11th team for 2026.

Cadillac are likely to fill one of their seats with an American driver and Bottas admits he will speak to the outfit.

"That's just increased the chances of getting a seat for 2026, which ultimately is the goal," he said.

"Yes [I will try to talk to them]. I'm sure I'm not the only one but of course it's interesting for me and I think it's great for F1."

