Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen's home race to drop off F1 calendar after 2026

Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula 1 announced on Wednesday.

A one-year extension has been agreed with the promoter for 2026, with that race at Circuit Zandvoort to be held in the Sprint format for the first time.

The penultimate edition of the Dutch GP will take place from August 29-31 in 2025.

The decision will be a blow to home favourite and four-time world champion Verstappen, who has won the race three times since it returned to the calendar in 2021.

Previously, Zandvoort had been absent from Formula 1 for 35 years.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1's president and CEO, said: "I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years.

"All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026."

Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch Grand Prix, said: "We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities. We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026."

The calendar is already at a record 24 races and Domenicali has spoken of some European races alternating to allow others to come in.

Formula 1 is keen to include an African round while both Germany and France are currently absent. The Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Belgian Grand Prix at Spa and Imola in Italy are all seen as candidates for rotation from 2026.

The 2024 Formula 1 season ends in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

