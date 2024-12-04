 Skip to content

F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling no longer champion due to bizarre circumstances ahead of races in Abu Dhabi

Abbi Pulling will need to win the F1 Academy title again due to consequences of an extra race being added to this weekend's schedule in Abu Dhabi; watch F1 Academy Qualifying on Friday at 2.30pm, where Pulling is likely to win the championship for the second time in a week

Wednesday 4 December 2024 16:03, UK

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater explains why Abbi Pulling is no longer F1 Academy Champion due to a reinstated race that was cancelled in Qatar last weekend.

Abbi Pulling will need to win the F1 Academy title for a second time as an extra race at this weekend's season-finale in Abu Dhabi has changed the championship situation.

Pulling initially was crowned champion last Saturday in Qatar when she finished second behind race-winner and title rival Dorianne Pin to take an 83-point lead with only 82 points remaining.

However, the second Qatar race was cancelled due to extensive barrier repairs from a previous support category at the Lusail International Circuit. Pin was set to start on pole for this race and keeps her two bonus points for pole as the final starting grid was published.

On Monday, F1 Academy announced an extra third race will take place in Abu Dhabi to make up for the cancellation in Qatar in order to have a 14-race season and to give the drivers more competitive track time.

Before the extra Abu Dhabi race was announced, Abbi Pulling reflected on her season so far season, her career ambitions and why success is so important when facing the challenges of funding

An indirect consequence is there are another two points available for pole position for the extra race, which means a possible 84 points can be won.

Sky Sports News has confirmed it means, officially, Pulling is not the champion but her rival Pin would need to take pole for each of the three races and win each race with fastest lap. Even if that happens, Pulling simply needs to score one point across the weekend.

Watch Britain's Abbi Pulling celebrate originally claim the F1 Academy title on Saturday

F1 Points Academy System

Position Points
1st 25
2nd 18
3rd 15
4th 12
5th 10
6th 8
7th 6
8th 4
9th 2
10th 1
Pole 2
FL* 1*

*if driver finishes race in top 10

F1 Academy have confirmed the 30-minute Qualifying session on Friday at 2.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, will set the grid for all three races.

The drivers' best lap times will set the grid for Race 1, and their second fastest times for Race 2, which has been the case all season, but their third quickest lap will determine the grid for Race 3 on Sunday.

Highlights of race one from the F1 Academy at the Qatar Grand Prix

Unless Pin takes pole for all three races, Pulling will win the title again after Qualifying.

The Teams' Championship is much closer as Prema Racing lead Rodin Motorsport by just 28 points.

Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Thursday December 5
11am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday December 6
5.45am: F1 Academy Practice
7am: F2 Practice
9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)*
10.55am: F2 Qualifying
12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*
2.30pm: F1 Academy Qualifying*
3.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday December 7
8.10am: F1 Academy Race One
10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)
12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race
1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up
2pm: ABU DHABI GP QUALIFYING*
4pm: F1 Academy: Race Two
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 8
7.10am: F1 Academy Race Three
9.20am: F2 Feature Race
11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up
1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX
3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction
4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - live this coming week on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 1pm. Get Sky Sports F1 or stream with NOW

