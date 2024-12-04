F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling no longer champion due to bizarre circumstances ahead of races in Abu Dhabi

Abbi Pulling will need to win the F1 Academy title for a second time as an extra race at this weekend's season-finale in Abu Dhabi has changed the championship situation.

Pulling initially was crowned champion last Saturday in Qatar when she finished second behind race-winner and title rival Dorianne Pin to take an 83-point lead with only 82 points remaining.

However, the second Qatar race was cancelled due to extensive barrier repairs from a previous support category at the Lusail International Circuit. Pin was set to start on pole for this race and keeps her two bonus points for pole as the final starting grid was published.

On Monday, F1 Academy announced an extra third race will take place in Abu Dhabi to make up for the cancellation in Qatar in order to have a 14-race season and to give the drivers more competitive track time.

An indirect consequence is there are another two points available for pole position for the extra race, which means a possible 84 points can be won.

Sky Sports News has confirmed it means, officially, Pulling is not the champion but her rival Pin would need to take pole for each of the three races and win each race with fastest lap. Even if that happens, Pulling simply needs to score one point across the weekend.

F1 Points Academy System Position Points 1st 25 2nd 18 3rd 15 4th 12 5th 10 6th 8 7th 6 8th 4 9th 2 10th 1 Pole 2 FL* 1*

*if driver finishes race in top 10

F1 Academy have confirmed the 30-minute Qualifying session on Friday at 2.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, will set the grid for all three races.

The drivers' best lap times will set the grid for Race 1, and their second fastest times for Race 2, which has been the case all season, but their third quickest lap will determine the grid for Race 3 on Sunday.

Unless Pin takes pole for all three races, Pulling will win the title again after Qualifying.

The Teams' Championship is much closer as Prema Racing lead Rodin Motorsport by just 28 points.

