Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen hits out at F1 stewards over penalty before issuing Oscar Piastri apology

Max Verstappen called Abu Dhabi GP stewards "stupid idiots" as he hit out at his penalty for colliding with Oscar Piastri during Formula 1's season finale, before later apologising to his McLaren rival for the incident.

In a frustrating finale to the Dutchman's fourth title-winning year on Sunday, Verstappen finished the race in sixth place with his evening compromised at the start when a bold attempt to overtake Piastri for second place into the first corner backfired as the cars made contact and both spun.

Stewards found Verstappen was "wholly at fault and caused the collision" and imposed a 10-second time penalty on him, which the world champion served at his sole pit stop.

They also added two further penalty points to his superlicence, taking his tally up to eight - a total which Verstappen will carry into the 2025 season when it starts in March.

Drivers receive a one-race ban if they reach 12 points over a 12-month period. Verstappen will not drop any points from his current tally (two) until June 30, the anniversary of his collision with Lando Norris in this year's Austrian GP, leaving him walking a penalty tightrope over next season's first few months.

On team radio, the Dutchman initially blamed Piastri after the incident and then, having served the subsequent penalty at his pit stop on lap 29, turned his ire to the officials as he said over the radio: "Could we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots!"

Away from the heat of the moment in the cockpit after the race, a more contrite Verstappen took the blame for the accident and said that he said sorry to Piastri.

"I apologised to Oscar," said the Red Bull driver to Sky Sports F1.

"I never want to crash with anyone, especially not Oscar who is a great guy.

"I went up the inside because we had a really good launch but then I realised that it was going to be tight at the apex.

"I tried to stay on the kerb but unfortunately we clipped with the tyres, hooked each other and both spun. It's not great, as simple as that.

"After that, we had a tough race. We had no pace, or at least not enough pace to challenge the top guys. We were stuck in that position."

Verstappen was one of three drivers in the race to receive a 10-second penalty for causing a collision - Valtteri Bottas and Piastri himself were the others - and the Dutchman called for more consistency as to the severity of sanctions given out.

"If it's five or 10 seconds, I know what happened is not good in Turn One, so it doesn't matter," he said.

"I just find we need to find more consistency because yesterday [during Qualifying] people are getting impeded but don't get penalised.

"Some bits are a bit of a question mark but, on the other hand, I'm just looking forward to a break and everyone can do whatever they want."