Lando Norris makes 2025 F1 drivers' title declaration after leading McLaren to constructors' triumph with Abu Dhabi win

Lando Norris declared that "next year is my year" after leading McLaren to the Constructors' Championship by winning the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris came up short in the Drivers' Championship as Max Verstappen sealed a fourth successive title with two rounds to spare, but the Brit ensured McLaren ended 2024 with some silverware.

After team-mate Oscar Piastri dropped from second to the back of the field after a first-corner collision with Verstappen, pole-sitter Norris controlled the race superbly to ensure McLaren held off the challenge of Ferrari to win the title for the first time since 1998.

After taking the chequered flag, Norris congratulated his colleagues over team radio before adding: "It's been a special year. Next year is going to be my year too."

The 25-year-old Brit, who ultimately finished 63 points behind Verstappen at the top of the drivers' standings, later explained to Sky Sports F1 why he is confident of claiming a maiden title in 2025.

"I certainly know I've got a lot of what it takes. There's no doubt about that, and I'm confident in saying that," he said.

"I clearly, and I think this year I proved not everything is where it needs to be, but even since those moments, I feel like I've improved a lot in the last quarter and second half of the year, a huge amount.

"I have confidence in myself, which is, is not a common thing, and I'm never going to go around screaming that kind of thing. But I have confidence that I can fight against Max, and I can fight against Charles and all these other drivers who are just as capable of winning championships, even Lewis and stuff like that next year.

"So, I have what it takes. Yes, I need to improve in areas, and certain areas are not up to the level they need to be, and I'm going to work hard over the winter to improve on them, but I'll do that and we'll fight."

Piastri 'definitely' targeting 2025 drivers' title

Norris' statement of ambition was notable given McLaren have insisted through 2024 that they consider him and Piastri as equals, and have shown they would only be willing to prioritise an individual's hopes once it is near impossible for the other driver to be in the mix for the drivers' title.

The Australian was at times able to match Norris, perhaps most memorably when overtaking his team-mate at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix before McLaren's strategy choice created a team orders radio soap opera that eventually ended with Piastri claiming his maiden F1 win.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 whether he too is targeting the drivers' title next year, Piastri offered an emphatic response.

"Definitely," he said. "Hopefully we can come out of the blocks strong next season and mount a challenge from the start.

"I still have some things to work on and improve but I feel like it's been a good step up from my rookie season.

"So, I'm excited for next year, excited for a bit of a break first, and then go again and try to fight for both championships".

Brown 'wouldn't bet against' Norris for 2025 title

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said it was up to his two drivers to "figure that one out" regarding the 2025 drivers' title, but admitted he "wouldn't bet against" Norris.

Brown told Sky Sports F1: "That race, he (Norris) carried us. To not make any mistakes, and we were worried about Safety Cars, I was worried about everything, and he drove flawlessly, as he's done.

"So next, try to repeat constructors' and get the drivers' (title). I'll let Oscar and Lando figure that one out."

Asked about Norris' radio message, Brown added: "He's going to give it all he's got. And given the momentum he's on, I wouldn't bet against him."

Brown also admitted watching his team attempt to end a 26-year wait for the constructors' title was "the worst two hours" of his life.

He singled out the McLaren pit crew for particular praise as they expertly executed Norris' only stop of the race to keep him ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who had stopped a lap earlier to attempt an undercut.

"That was the worst two hours of my life, by far," Brown said.

"Lando drove brilliantly. Unfortunate what happened to Oscar at the start, but the team was flawless. They executed the pit stop great.

"And I think I was the only one who was ready to have a heart attack for about two hours."

