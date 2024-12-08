Lewis Hamilton: Toto Wolff says he wants outgoing Mercedes driver to win at Ferrari if Silver Arrows can't
Lewis Hamilton's career as a Mercedes F1 driver came to an end on Sunday; Hamilton overtook George Russell on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to finish fourth, having been knocked out in Q1; Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton at Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season
Sunday 8 December 2024 18:34, UK
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he would want to see Lewis Hamilton win at Ferrari if his own team cannot win the championship.
Hamilton came through the field from 16th to finish fourth in his final race for Mercedes on Sunday as his 12 years with the Silver Arrows came to an emotional end on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The 39-year-old announced before the start of this season that he would join Ferrari in 2025 and admitted he "massively underestimated" the challenge of this year.
- McLaren end 26-year wait for Constructors' Championship as Lando Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP
- Ranking Lewis Hamilton's top 10 wins at Mercedes
- All the key dates and new driver line-ups for Formula 1 in 2025
- Get Sky Sports or stream F1 and more with NOW
Hamilton will be replaced by Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes next year.
"If we can't win, we will cheer for him," said Wolff.
Trending
- Tottenham 3-4 Chelsea - Premier League result, reaction and highlights
- Chelsea upset Spurs to go second in fiery SEVEN-GOAL thriller
- Man Utd latest: From wanted to unwanted - Ashworth's manic 10 months
- Fulham 1-1 Arsenal highlights
- McLaren end 26-year wait for teams' title after Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP
- Verstappen calls stewards ‘stupid idiots' before apologising to Piastri
- NFL Sunday LIVE! Darnold's Vikings hit back vs Falcons
- Key moment in title race? Martinelli offside 'biggest VAR decision of season'
- Late drama! VAR denies Arsenal winner as Arteta's side drop points
- 'That is a piercing hit!' | Stunning Sancho strike pulls one back for Chelsea
"He merits an eighth championship but, obviously, the team, the drivers, the brand, that is the main priority to win and we will give it everything we can."
Hamilton, who overtook George Russell on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, won six drivers' titles, 84 races and took 78 pole positions for Mercedes.
Wolff says he will "work hard on maintaining the relationship" with Hamilton, including having dinners and riding motorbikes with F1's most successful ever driver.
"It's been 12 years. It's not only the longest driver-team relationship the sport has ever seen but one of the longest relationships any sports team has had with a player," continued Wolff.
"And one of the longest relationships personally with a person. Obviously that creates attachment, trust and those values in this day and age are rare. That's why it's a period of time we will hold close to our hearts.
"And one of the best periods that I have personally had and the team."
Hamilton: Final 'hammer time' was moment it clicked for me
Hamilton had a big slice of misfortune on Saturday when he was knocked out in Q1 after running over a bollard, so started 16th.
He was the only driver to start on the hards, so ran long in the first stint before going on a late-race charge on the mediums, overtaking Haas' Nico Hulkenberg, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and made a brave move on team-mate Russell on the final lap.
Hamilton's engineer Peter Bonnington became well known for his "it's hammer time Lewis" radio message to his driver when they were fighting for victories, which was a signal to push hard before a pit stop. Bonnington delivered that message for a last time in Abu Dhabi, which was a special moment for Hamilton.
"I think when Bono said it was 'hammer time' [during the pit stop phase], I did notice in the moment, I was like 'that's the last time I'm going to hear that.' It really clicked for me in that moment," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.
"It was a really, really hard race - naturally - from where I was, and I didn't get as great a start as this one here [Charles Leclerc], my new team-mate.
"And that first stint was really, really difficult. I wasn't losing hope, I was just like, 'Oh, not going as well as I thought it would.'
"But I just didn't give up, I just kept pushing, like 'Come on, we can get there' and then switched on to the different tyres, and the car came alive - but I had a massive gap to close, so I just focused on just getting absolutely everything from the car and not giving up.
"I wanted to finish on as much of a high and just give every ounce of me to the team, as they've given to me all these years."
He added to F1 TV: "I will miss everyone. I can't tell you how much I will miss them. It's going to be a huge amount because I've worked with them every day for the past 12 years. There's a lot of love within this team and that's not going anywhere."
Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime