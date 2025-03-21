Chinese GP Practice: Lando Norris sets stunning pace for McLaren ahead of Sprint Qualifying

Lando Norris set a searing pace to top practice for McLaren at the Chinese Grand Prix ahead of Sprint Qualifying, which begins at 7.30am on Friday.

The Brit, who leads the Drivers' Championship after winning the season-opener in Australia last weekend, delivered a 1:31.504 to finish almost half a second clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the sole practice session at the first Sprint event of the season.

Oscar Piastri was on course to set a similar time to his McLaren team-mate before running wide in the final corner, which left the Australian third.

Lewis Hamilton completed a more positive showing from Ferrari - following their surprise Melbourne struggles - to take fourth.

Hamilton was almost 0.7s back from Norris, but unlike the three drivers ahead of him, did not go for a second qualifying simulation in a slightly rushed climax to the session following a red flag caused by a technical failure on Jack Doohan's Alpine.

George Russell had topped the timesheet after medium-tyre running but ended up fifth after failing to improve with his soft-tyre effort.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was only 16th for Red Bull after aborting his only attempt at a flying lap.

McLaren deliver ominous showing

Norris' time was more than two seconds quicker than Verstappen's pole last year in China, which is partly a result of a fully re-laid surface at the Shanghai International Circuit.

While that has provided improved grip for the entire field, it's McLaren who appear to be in a league of their own.

Russell sparked a debate in the paddock on Thursday by saying that McLaren have a bigger advantage over the field than Red Bull ever did during their historically dominant 2023 campaign, and that the reigning constructors' champions could win every race this season.

While that seems unlikely in a 24-race calendar, this session provided further evidence that McLaren appear to currently hold a huge advantage over the teams - Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes - that they ended last year so closely matched with.

While that chasing trio are all likely to be disappointed by the margin by which they appear to trail McLaren, there was at least some consolation for Ferrari in that they looked to have overcome the struggles they had in Australia.

Most had expected the Italian team to be McLaren's closest challengers in Melbourne, but a lack of pace and a poor strategy call saw Leclerc and Hamilton finish eighth and 10th, respectively, at Albert Park.

Being back in contention to challenge for the podium represents an improvement, while the fact Hamilton was within a tenth of Leclerc on their first quick runs could be taken as a further positive after his teething issues last weekend.

McLaren's strong showing also dispelled any notion that their performance could be impacted by a tightening of rules on the degree to which cars' rear wings are allowed to flex on track.

Norris said on Thursday that McLaren didn't need to make any changes as a result of the regulation change. Alpine and Haas both confirmed on Friday that they had to alter their cars to comply with the rules.

Chinese GP Practice Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.504 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.454 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.649 4) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.691 5) George Russell Mercedes +0.873 6) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.003 7) Alex Albon Williams +1.183 8) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.262 9) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.370 10) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.430 11) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.463 12) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.480 13) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.552 14) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.619 15) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.641 16) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.780 17) Isack Hadjar RB +1.881 18) Liam Lawson Red Bull +2.127 19) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +2.318 20) Jack Doohan Alpine +2.419

