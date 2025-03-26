Red Bull's Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap: Key questions around brutal F1 driver seat switch set for Japanese GP

We ask some of the key questions around the news that Red Bull are set to swap Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda ahead of next week's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka...

Why swap now?

Red Bull have not yet commented on what is understood, and now widely reported, to be their impending switch of drivers after just two races of the new season ahead of next week's third round in Japan.

But whatever the ultimate reasons behind the swift reversal of Lawson's winter promotion from junior team Racing Bulls, it is hard to describe the move as anything but brutal as far as the 23-year-old New Zealander is concerned.

That said, there is also certainly no escaping the fact that Lawson's two race weekend appearances in one of the 2025 grid's four fastest cars were disastrous. Surprisingly disastrous.

Qualifying results of 18th, 20th and 20th - the worst sequence for a Red Bull driver in the team's 20-year history - were respectively followed by race results of retirement (crash) in the Australian GP, 14th in the China Sprint and then 12th in the Chinese GP itself in which three drivers ahead of Lawson in the original classification were disqualified.

In sharp contrast, world champion Max Verstappen did not qualify outside the grid's top two rows and recorded finishes of second, third and fourth in the same RB21 car.

Those results mean Verstappen is just eight points adrift of early pacesetter Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship, but Lawson's failure to score means third-placed Red Bull are already 36 behind McLaren in the constructors' title chase - the standings which determine teams' end-of-season prize money.

What is clear from the evidence of Lawson's results alone from the season's first two weekends is that he struggled badly in a car that Verstappen was able to make far more out of. He himself admitted that his pace was "just not good enough" after he qualified last for the grand prix in Shanghai.

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater reported: "This will be cruel, but to an extent might taking him out of the firing line be of longer-term benefit?

"He has struggled far more than anticipated to get to grips with this car. I've spoken to people with a window on how Lawson's been over the first two grand prix weekends. 'Frazzled', 'at a loss' and 'too much too soon' are the kind of phrases they've used. Results albeit from a small sample are way adrift of any that team have posted before; a 19th and two 20ths in qualifying is not Red Bull form."

Liam Lawson's Red Bull results Event Result Australian GP Qualifying 18th Australian GP DNF Chinese GP Sprint Qualifying 20th Chinese GP Qualifying 20th Chinese GP Sprint 14th Chinese GP 12th

Why has Lawson not been given more time?

One of the key questions that will inevitably be put to Red Bull boss Christian Horner when he faces the media at Suzuka.

From Pierre Gasly to Alex Albon, Red Bull have a history of making ruthless mid-season driver switches but Lawson's demotion so early in the campaign is something altogether different in terms of the swiftness of its timing.

Lawson had never driven at either of the first two venues on this year's calendar, Albert Park and the Shanghai International Circuit, but has got past experience at Suzuka thanks to his season of racing in Japan's Super Formula in 2023 and his appearance in that year's grand prix.

The next track after that is Bahrain, where Lawson first tested the RB21 in pre-season. Could Red Bull have given him at least a little more time to turn things around?

Why was Lawson promoted over Tsunoda in the first place?

It was just before Christmas - December 19 - that Red Bull confirmed Lawson as Verstappen's team-mate for the 2025 season.

As much as it had become increasingly clear in the final weeks of last year that Red Bull had finally decided to move the struggling Sergio Perez on, and would come to an agreement with him to do so despite the presence of a new two-year contract, it was also quite clear-cut that it would be Lawson rather than the more-experienced Tsunoda who would get the call-up to replace him.

But while there was certainly nothing new in the senior Red Bull team turning to the junior team for a new driver - Lawson was the seventh over the past 16 years to earn an internal promotion - the decision to call up the New Zealander over Tsunoda did stir debate.

Lawson first raced in F1 during the 2023 season when he substituted for Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, now called Racing Bulls, after the Australian broke a bone in his hand.

Lawson was largely impressive during his 2023 cameo, scoring points in Singapore and also twice finishing just one position outside the points in 11th.

He fully replaced Ricciardo a year later for the last six events of 2024 but was outqualified 4-2 by Tsunoda, who also scored more points. Nevertheless, Lawson was keen to get his elbows out and it was understood that Red Bull bosses felt he had the strength of character needed to be the team-mate to Verstappen, whose relentless speed and results present the ultimate yardstick.

Lawson's relatively small early gaps to the more-experienced Tsunoda also pointed to the promise of there being more to come once he built up his experience levels.

Why Tsunoda now but not three months ago?

In other words, what's changed for Tsunoda to be given the seat at the second attempt - and so quickly?

Putting aside Lawson's struggles in the RB21 at the start of this season for one moment, Tsunoda had already raced 87 times across four seasons for Racing Bulls at the time of the original decision not to promote him back in December, so it is hard to see what could have intrinsically changed in Red Bull management's assessments of the 24-year-old's capabilities in the space of three months.

Yes, Tsunoda has started the new campaign particularly impressively with three top-10 qualifying results and strong race performances too in a Racing Bulls car that is going surprisingly well, while Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested in recent weeks that "Yuki is a different Yuki from the years before".

But have the reservations that Red Bull must have had about giving Tsunoda the seat in the first place, despite his greater experience compared to Lawson, suddenly gone away?

What if Tsunoda performs no better than Lawson in the seat?

Again, the kind of pressing question that Horner is likely to be asked when he next faces the media.

What we do know ahead of Suzuka is that, unlike Lawson, Tsunoda will not have the benefit of acclimatising to his new car in pre-season testing, with the Japanese driver to be instead thrust straight into the RB21 spotlight in Practice One at his home track. He should at least get simulator time to get used to its settings at the team's Milton Keynes base before flying to Japan.

Tsunoda, despite having greater F1 experience, is also less familiar than Lawson with the main Red Bull team generally given the latter had several years embedded with them as reserve driver.

And while not as substantial as other young drivers elsewhere, Lawson has driven more Red Bull cars in tests than Tsunoda - whose sole run in one of their cars came during a single day in Abu Dhabi at a post-season test in December. A test in which Horner has said, incidentally, that Tsunoda performed well in.

Why didn't Red Bull sign a more experienced driver for this year?

Well, that's the thing, they did - Perez.

The problem was that the two-year contract renewal they gave the Mexican veteran for the 2025 and 2026 seasons last June did not serve to help him rediscover his best form.

Struggling with Red Bull's car and steadily losing confidence in it, Perez finished the season with a return of nine points from the final eight grands prix weekends, and no podiums across the closing 19 events. That effectively cost Red Bull the constructors' title, making an early split inevitable.

By re-signing Perez, Red Bull chose to overlook the chance to hire Carlos Sainz, their former junior driver, when he was still a free agent on the market after being let go by Ferrari. Explaining that decision, Horner somewhat cryptically said in an interview with Sky Sports News at the end of last season that "you've got to look at all the various criteria and dynamics".

Max Verstappen's team-mates at Red Bull Driver Season(s) Races Daniel Ricciardo 2016-2018 100 Pierre Gasly 2019 12 Alex Albon 2019-2020 26 Sergio Perez 2021-2024 90 Liam Lawson 2025 2

Why have so many drivers struggled as Verstappen's team-mate?

Tsunoda will become the sixth different team-mate to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 10 seasons.

After Ricciardo left of his own accord for a big-money offer from Renault from 2019, Red Bull's next two experiments with promising drivers from their own pool - Gasly and Albon - lasted just 12 and 26 races respectively.

That led to them going for Perez from 2021 and, as Red Bull returned to title-winning ways in the following years, that arrangement worked well until mid-2023 when the characteristics of Red Bull's car started to cause the Mexican repeat problems.

A slightly different car for 2025, but Lawson has found the new RB21 to be just as difficult to tame.

"To drive a Formula 1 car takes 100 per cent confidence in what you're doing," he told Sky Sports F1 after qualifying in China.

"It's not that I don't feel confident, but the window is so small that right now I just seem to miss it. It's that that I just need to get a handle of."

Is Red Bull's car designed to just suit Verstappen?

A common question asked, although it would be too simplistic to come to that conclusion given Red Bull's engineers, like all teams', are simply trying to create the fastest car they can.

The challenge of doing so for Red Bull is currently heightened by the fact that over the past year they have been overtaken by McLaren, and at times other rivals too, in the sport's pecking order after two seasons of record-breaking dominance.

"Max is quite specific what he wants from a car to make it fast and that is generally a very positive front-end on the car, a very sharp turn-in," said Horner to Sky Sports F1 in China.

"The consequence of that is it will unsettle the rear of the car and that, for a driver, is tremendously confidence sapping if you've got a loose rear end on these cars on entry of corners.

"That's where [Max] excels. That's where he's able to live on a knife's edge of adhesion and he's just constantly asking for more and more front out of the car. Of course you are always going to follow the direction of our faster driver and that leads the organisation in terms of its development."

But that's not to say Verstappen is completely happy with the RB21's inconsistent handling right now either, saying after qualifying fourth in China that "in every corner the balance is just slightly different from the run before".

