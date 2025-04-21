F1 team-mate 2025 head-to-head: Qualifying, Race, Sprint latest scores, results from Formula 1 season
The latest intra-team scores in Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz and more; watch all 24 race weekends live on Sky Sports F1 in the 2025 season, with the Miami GP next up from May 2-4
Monday 21 April 2025 15:49, UK
Formula 1's 2025 grid features eight new driver pairings and so the battles for supremacy at each team is set to prove particularly fascinating this year.
Check back here after each race weekend in the season for the latest scores to see which driver at each team is ahead in the qualifying, race and championship points head-to-heads…
Statistics correct up to and including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on April 20.
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri - McLaren
Into their third season as team-mates, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took McLaren to their first Constructors' Championship title in 26 years in 2024 and are now each determined to become drivers' champion for the first time this time around. But who will ultimately come out on top in the head-to-head and will it yield the sport's ultimate prize?
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Norris 2-3 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 0-1 Piastri
RACE
Grand Prix: Norris 2-3 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 0-1 Piastri
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Norris 89-99 Piastri
Placing: Norris 2nd-3rd Piastri
Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
The team-mate head-to-head which has been most eagerly anticipated ever since Lewis Hamilton stunned F1 by signing for Ferrari from this season. Will it be the 40-year-old seven-time world champion or Ferrari's long-time protege who wins the key battles in year one?
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Leclerc 4-1 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 0-1 Hamilton
RACE
Grand Prix: Leclerc 4-0 Hamilton*
Sprint: Leclerc 0-1 Hamilton
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Leclerc 47-31 Hamilton
Placing: Leclerc 5th-7th Hamilton
*no score awarded for Chinese GP as both drivers were disqualified
Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda is the next driver to take on four-time world champion Max Verstappen, parachuted into the Red Bull seat from Racing Bulls from the third round in Bahrain with Liam Lawson demoted after just two races following struggles in the RB21 car.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 3-0 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 0-0 Tsunoda
RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 3-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 0-0 Tsunoda
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Verstappen 87-5 Tsunoda
Placing: Verstappen 3rd-16th Tsunoda
Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls after failing to handle a Red Bull car Verstappen had fought at the front of the grid in.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson
RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson
George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
After three years faring well up against the illustrious Hamilton, George Russell has experienced something of a role reversal for 2025 with the Briton now Mercedes' experienced hand up against teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli. Like Russell, Antonelli is a graduate of the team's young driver programme and performing well against Russell will bode well for his nascent career.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Russell 5-0 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 1-0 Antonelli
RACE
Grand Prix: Russell 5-0 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 1-0 Antonelli
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Russell 73-38 Antonelli
Placing: Russell 4th-6th Antonelli
Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
Aston Martin's pairing are in their third year in tandem. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has unsurprisingly dominated the intra-team battle up to now, but Lance Stroll will be keen to close the gap in the new campaign in a year the team are hoping to make a step forward again after the disappointment of 2024.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Alonso 5-0 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 0-1 Stroll
RACE
Grand Prix: Alonso 3-2 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 0-1 Stroll
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Alonso 0-10 Stroll
Placing: Alonso 17th-10th Stroll
Pierre Gasly vs Jack Doohan - Alpine
Pierre Gasly has been joined by Australian rookie Jack Doohan for this season at Alpine. Although Gasly will be expected to lead the team and deliver them their most consistent results, Doohan knows his stock will rise if he can made a good fist of his challenge against the highly-rated Frenchman.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Gasly 5-0 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 0-1 Doohan
RACE
Grand Prix: Gasly 3-1 Doohan*
Sprint: Gasly 1-0 Doohan
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Gasly 6-0 Doohan
Placing: Gasly 11th-19th Doohan
*no score awarded for Chinese GP as Gasly was disqualified
Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman - Haas
The Haas team's all-new pairing represents an intriguing mix between the experience of race winner and four-time podium finisher Esteban Ocon and the youth of Oliver Bearman, who impressed in three stand-in drivers for the team and backers Ferrari in 2024.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Ocon 4-1 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 0-1 Bearman
RACE
Grand Prix: Ocon 3-2 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 0-1 Bearman
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Ocon 14-6 Bearman
Placing: Ocon 9th-13th Bearman
Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
After just two races alongside Yuki Tsunoda before the Japanese driver's unexpected call-up to the senior Red Bull team, Isack Hadjar's rookie season of F1 will now be measured against the only slightly more experienced Liam Lawson, who is swiftly back at Racing Bulls for what is already his third different stint at the junior squad.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Lawson 1-2 Hadjar
Sprint: Lawson 0-0 Hadjar
RACE
Grand Prix: Lawson 0-3 Hadjar
Sprint: Lawson 0-0 Hadjar
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Lawson 0-5 Hadjar
Placing: Lawson 18th-14th Hadjar
Tsuonda was Hadjar's team-mate for the first two race weekends in Australia and China.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar
RACE
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 0-1 Hadjar*
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar
* No score awarded for Australian GP as Hadjar crashed on formation lap and didn't start race
Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz - Williams
Williams have their strongest driver pairing for years after four-time race winner Carlos Sainz's winter arrival from Ferrari and the match-up with Alex Albon is going to be one that's closely monitored all season to see which of the highly-rated pair comes out ahead.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Albon 3-2 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 1-0 Sainz
RACE
Grand Prix: Albon 4-1 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 1-0 Sainz
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Albon 20-5 Sainz
Placing: Albon 8th-15th Sainz
Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
Like rivals Haas, Sauber field a completely new line-up for this year and one which blends experience with rookie youth. Nico Hulkenberg is a reliable yardstick for Gabriel Bortoleto, the reigning F2 champion, to measure himself against.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 4-1 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 0-1 Bortoleto
RACE
Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 3-1 Bortoleto*
Sprint: Hulkenberg 0-1 Bortoleto
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Hulkenberg 6-0 Bortoleto
Placing: Hulkenberg 12th-20th Bortoleto
*no score awarded for Bahrain GP as Hulkenberg was disqualified
Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime