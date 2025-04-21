F1 team-mate 2025 head-to-head: Qualifying, Race, Sprint latest scores, results from Formula 1 season

Formula 1's 2025 grid features eight new driver pairings and so the battles for supremacy at each team is set to prove particularly fascinating this year.

Check back here after each race weekend in the season for the latest scores to see which driver at each team is ahead in the qualifying, race and championship points head-to-heads…

Statistics correct up to and including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on April 20.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri - McLaren

Image: Piastri and Norris

Into their third season as team-mates, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took McLaren to their first Constructors' Championship title in 26 years in 2024 and are now each determined to become drivers' champion for the first time this time around. But who will ultimately come out on top in the head-to-head and will it yield the sport's ultimate prize?

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Norris 2-3 Piastri

Sprint: Norris 0-1 Piastri

RACE

Grand Prix: Norris 2-3 Piastri

Sprint: Norris 0-1 Piastri

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Norris 89-99 Piastri

Placing: Norris 2nd-3rd Piastri

Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

Image: Leclerc and Hamilton

The team-mate head-to-head which has been most eagerly anticipated ever since Lewis Hamilton stunned F1 by signing for Ferrari from this season. Will it be the 40-year-old seven-time world champion or Ferrari's long-time protege who wins the key battles in year one?

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Leclerc 4-1 Hamilton

Sprint: Leclerc 0-1 Hamilton

RACE

Grand Prix: Leclerc 4-0 Hamilton*

Sprint: Leclerc 0-1 Hamilton

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Leclerc 47-31 Hamilton

Placing: Leclerc 5th-7th Hamilton

*no score awarded for Chinese GP as both drivers were disqualified

Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

Image: Verstappen and Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda is the next driver to take on four-time world champion Max Verstappen, parachuted into the Red Bull seat from Racing Bulls from the third round in Bahrain with Liam Lawson demoted after just two races following struggles in the RB21 car.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Verstappen 3-0 Tsunoda

Sprint: Verstappen 0-0 Tsunoda

RACE

Grand Prix: Verstappen 3-0 Lawson

Sprint: Verstappen 0-0 Tsunoda

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Verstappen 87-5 Tsunoda

Placing: Verstappen 3rd-16th Tsunoda

Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls after failing to handle a Red Bull car Verstappen had fought at the front of the grid in.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson

Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

RACE

Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson

Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

Image: Russell and Antonelli

After three years faring well up against the illustrious Hamilton, George Russell has experienced something of a role reversal for 2025 with the Briton now Mercedes' experienced hand up against teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli. Like Russell, Antonelli is a graduate of the team's young driver programme and performing well against Russell will bode well for his nascent career.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Russell 5-0 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 1-0 Antonelli

RACE

Grand Prix: Russell 5-0 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 1-0 Antonelli

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Russell 73-38 Antonelli

Placing: Russell 4th-6th Antonelli

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Image: Alonso and Stroll

Aston Martin's pairing are in their third year in tandem. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has unsurprisingly dominated the intra-team battle up to now, but Lance Stroll will be keen to close the gap in the new campaign in a year the team are hoping to make a step forward again after the disappointment of 2024.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Alonso 5-0 Stroll

Sprint: Alonso 0-1 Stroll

RACE

Grand Prix: Alonso 3-2 Stroll

Sprint: Alonso 0-1 Stroll

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Alonso 0-10 Stroll

Placing: Alonso 17th-10th Stroll

Pierre Gasly vs Jack Doohan - Alpine

Image: Gasly and Doohan

Pierre Gasly has been joined by Australian rookie Jack Doohan for this season at Alpine. Although Gasly will be expected to lead the team and deliver them their most consistent results, Doohan knows his stock will rise if he can made a good fist of his challenge against the highly-rated Frenchman.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Gasly 5-0 Doohan

Sprint: Gasly 0-1 Doohan

RACE

Grand Prix: Gasly 3-1 Doohan*

Sprint: Gasly 1-0 Doohan

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Gasly 6-0 Doohan

Placing: Gasly 11th-19th Doohan

*no score awarded for Chinese GP as Gasly was disqualified

Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman - Haas

Image: Bearman and Ocon

The Haas team's all-new pairing represents an intriguing mix between the experience of race winner and four-time podium finisher Esteban Ocon and the youth of Oliver Bearman, who impressed in three stand-in drivers for the team and backers Ferrari in 2024.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Ocon 4-1 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 0-1 Bearman

RACE

Grand Prix: Ocon 3-2 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 0-1 Bearman

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Ocon 14-6 Bearman

Placing: Ocon 9th-13th Bearman

Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

Image: Lawson and Hadjar

After just two races alongside Yuki Tsunoda before the Japanese driver's unexpected call-up to the senior Red Bull team, Isack Hadjar's rookie season of F1 will now be measured against the only slightly more experienced Liam Lawson, who is swiftly back at Racing Bulls for what is already his third different stint at the junior squad.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Lawson 1-2 Hadjar

Sprint: Lawson 0-0 Hadjar

RACE

Grand Prix: Lawson 0-3 Hadjar

Sprint: Lawson 0-0 Hadjar

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Lawson 0-5 Hadjar

Placing: Lawson 18th-14th Hadjar

Tsuonda was Hadjar's team-mate for the first two race weekends in Australia and China.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar

Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

RACE

Grand Prix: Tsunoda 0-1 Hadjar*

Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

* No score awarded for Australian GP as Hadjar crashed on formation lap and didn't start race

Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz - Williams

Image: Albon and Sainz

Williams have their strongest driver pairing for years after four-time race winner Carlos Sainz's winter arrival from Ferrari and the match-up with Alex Albon is going to be one that's closely monitored all season to see which of the highly-rated pair comes out ahead.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Albon 3-2 Sainz

Sprint: Albon 1-0 Sainz

RACE

Grand Prix: Albon 4-1 Sainz

Sprint: Albon 1-0 Sainz

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Albon 20-5 Sainz

Placing: Albon 8th-15th Sainz

Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

Image: Hulkenberg and Bortoleto

Like rivals Haas, Sauber field a completely new line-up for this year and one which blends experience with rookie youth. Nico Hulkenberg is a reliable yardstick for Gabriel Bortoleto, the reigning F2 champion, to measure himself against.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 4-1 Bortoleto

Sprint: Hulkenberg 0-1 Bortoleto

RACE

Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 3-1 Bortoleto*

Sprint: Hulkenberg 0-1 Bortoleto

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Hulkenberg 6-0 Bortoleto

Placing: Hulkenberg 12th-20th Bortoleto

*no score awarded for Bahrain GP as Hulkenberg was disqualified

