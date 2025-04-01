F1 team-mate head-to-head: Qualifying, Race, Sprint latest scores, results from 2025 season
The latest intra-team scores in Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz and more; watch all 24 race weekends live on Sky Sports F1 in the 2025 season, with the Japanese GP next up on April 4-6
Tuesday 1 April 2025 15:06, UK
Formula 1's 2025 grid features eight new driver pairings and so the battles for supremacy at each team is set to prove particularly fascinating this year.
Check back here after each race weekend in the season for the latest scores to see which driver at each team is ahead in the qualifying, race and championship points head-to-heads…
Statistics correct up to and including the Chinese Grand Prix on March 23.
Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri - McLaren
Into their third season as team-mates, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took McLaren to their first Constructors' Championship title in 26 years in 2024 and are now each determined to become drivers' champion for the first time this time around. But who will ultimately come out on top in the head-to-head and will it yield the sport's ultimate prize?
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Norris 1-1 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 0-1 Piastri
RACE
Grand Prix: Norris 1-1 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 0-1 Piastri
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Norris 44-34 Piastri
Placing: Norris 1st-4th Piastri
Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
The team-mate head-to-head which has been most eagerly anticipated ever since Lewis Hamilton stunned F1 by signing for Ferrari from this season. Will it be the 40-year-old seven-time world champion or Ferrari's long-time protege who wins the key battles in year one?
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Leclerc 1-1 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 0-1 Hamilton
RACE
Grand Prix: Leclerc 1-0 Hamilton*
Sprint: Leclerc 0-1 Hamilton
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Leclerc 8-9 Hamilton
Placing: Leclerc 10th-9th Hamilton
*no score awarded for Chinese GP as both drivers were disqualified
Max Verstappen vs Liam Lawson - Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda replaces Liam Lawson from the Japanese Grand Prix
Red Bull's first head-to-head of the year lasted just two race weekends before Liam Lawson was demoted back to junior team Racing Bulls after badly struggling in an RB21 car that Max Verstappen was able to fight at the front in. Yuki Tsunoda is the next driver to take on the four-time world champion from Suzuka onwards.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson
RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Verstappen 36-0 Lawson
Placing: Verstappen 2nd-17th Lawson
George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
After three years faring well up against the illustrious Hamilton, George Russell has experienced something of a role reversal for 2025 with the Briton now Mercedes' experienced hand up against teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli. Like Russell, Antonelli is a graduate of the team's young driver programme and performing well against Russell will bode well for his nascent career.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Russell 2-0 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 1-0 Antonelli
RACE
Grand Prix: Russell 2-0 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 1-0 Antonelli
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Russell 35-22 Antonelli
Placing: Russell 3rd-5th Antonelli
Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
Aston Martin's pairing are in their third year in tandem. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has unsurprisingly dominated the intra-team battle up to now, but Lance Stroll will be keen to close the gap in the new campaign in a year the team are hoping to make a step forward again after the disappointment of 2024.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Alonso 2-0 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 0-1 Stroll
RACE
Grand Prix: Alonso 0-2 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 0-1 Stroll
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Alonso 0-10 Stroll
Placing: Alonso 19th-8th Stroll
Pierre Gasly vs Jack Doohan - Alpine
Pierre Gasly has been joined by Australian rookie Jack Doohan for this season at Alpine. Although Gasly will be expected to lead the team and deliver them their most consistent results, Doohan knows his stock will rise if he can made a good fist of his challenge against the highly-rated Frenchman.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Gasly 2-0 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 0-1 Doohan
RACE
Grand Prix: Gasly 1-0 Doohan*
Sprint: Gasly 1-0 Doohan
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Gasly 0-0 Doohan
Placing: Gasly 15th-18th Doohan
*no score awarded for Chinese GP as Gasly was disqualified
Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman - Haas
The Haas team's all-new pairing represents an intriguing mix between the experience of race winner and four-time podium finisher Esteban Ocon and the youth of Oliver Bearman, who impressed in three stand-in drivers for the team and backers Ferrari in 2024.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Ocon 2-0 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 0-1 Bearman
RACE
Grand Prix: Ocon 2-0 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 0-1 Bearman
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Ocon 10-4 Bearman
Placing: Ocon 7th-12th Bearman
Yuki Tsunoda vs Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson drives for the team in place of the promoted Tsunoda from the Japanese GP
After just two races alongside Yuki Tsunoda before the Japanese driver's unexpected call-up to the senior Red Bull team, Isack Hadjar's rookie season of F1 will now be measured against the only-slightly-more experienced Liam Lawson who is swiftly back at Racing Bulls for what is already his third different stint at the junior squad.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar
RACE
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 0-1 Hadjar*
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Tsunoda 3-0 Hadjar
Placing: Tsunoda 13th-16th Hadjar
* No score awarded for Australian GP as Hadjar crashed on formation lap and didn't start race
Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz - Williams
Williams have their strongest driver pairing for years after four-time race winner Carlos Sainz's winter arrival from Ferrari and the match-up with Alex Albon is going to be one that's closely monitored all season to see which of the highly-rated pair comes out ahead.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Albon 2-0 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 1-0 Sainz
RACE
Grand Prix: Albon 2-0 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 1-0 Sainz
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Albon 16-1 Sainz
Placing: Albon 6th-14th Sainz
Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
Like rivals Haas, Sauber field a completely new line-up for this year and one which blends experience with rookie youth. Nico Hulkenberg is a reliable yardstick for Gabriel Bortoleto, the reigning F2 champion, to measure himself against.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 1-1 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 0-1 Bortoleto
RACE
Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 1-1 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 0-1 Bortoleto
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Hulkenberg 6-0 Bortoleto
Placing: Hulkenberg 11th-20th Bortoleto
