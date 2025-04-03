Red Bull: Max Verstappen confirms discontent at Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap from Japanese GP

Max Verstappen has confirmed his decision to 'like' a social media post that criticised Red Bull's decision to swap Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda was "not a mistake".

Verstappen's official Instagram account 'liked' a post from former Dutch F1 driver Giedo van der Garde just hours after Red Bull confirmed Lawson would return to Racing Bulls and Tsunoda was promoted to the main team from this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Lawson spent just two races at Red Bull and told Sky Sports F1 he was "shocked" by the decision.

What did Van der Garde say? Former Dutch F1 driver Giedo van der Garde:



"I'm getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you under-deliver you've got to face the consequences.



"Yes, you've got to perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements.



"They made a decision, fully aware, gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit. Don't forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now.



"Yes, he underperformed the first two races - but if anyone's aware of that it's himself. Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan. Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong @liamlawson30."

"I liked the comment, the text, so I guess that speaks for itself, right? It was not a mistake," revealed Verstappen in Suzuka.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko also stated the reigning F1 world champion thinks the team "replaced Lawson too early" but "understands the decision".

Verstappen, who trails Lando Norris by eight points in the Drivers' Championship, refused to elaborate on his opinion on the swap to the media.

"My reaction was shared with the team but in general, about not only the swap, but about everything. We discussed that already during last weekend and back at the factory," he said.

"Everything has been shared with the team, how I think about everything. Sometimes it's not necessary to always share everything in public. I think it's better.

"I have discussed everything with the team so the team knows how I think about everything and I think that's enough to be honest."

Asked by Sky Sports F1 whether he had talked to Lawson, Verstappen added: "I've discussed everything with the team, I've spoken to Liam and that's all I can say about it."

Verstappen: Red Bull is more nervous than other cars

Verstappen's unique driving style of wanting a strong front end to rotate the car means the rear can be unstable, which is an area his previous team-mates, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and, most recently, Lawson, have struggled with.

He thinks it is "not easy to find a middle ground" and brought up the amount of races Lawson had started in F1.

"People always say that Liam did 11 races or something in total, but over a different period of time," Verstappen said.

"For a rookie, at the beginning of the season, with the calendar nowadays, and F1 is very tough, most of the tracks they have not driven on, or immediately, have a Sprint weekend, so all these scenarios, they don't help.

"From my side, it's very difficult to say how difficult or how well the car drives because I've not really driven any other car in my career or been with another team. I just adapt to the situation that I'm in the best that I can."

The Red Bull is understood to be more difficult to drive compared to other cars, including the Racing Bulls, after competitive performances from Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar.

Verstappen says the second Red Bull team, Racing Bulls, which was close to him in Australia and China on raw pace in qualifying, have "done a very good job" with their car but in the race it's a "different story".

"From what I see out there, it [the Red Bull] is a little bit more nervous, a little bit more, I would say, unstable in different corner phases than maybe some other of my team-mates have been used to it before," he added.

Verstappen insists car is the bigger issue

Verstappen has maximised his results so far this year with a second place in Melbourne, third in the Shanghai Sprint and fourth in the main Chinese Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old, who is looking to equal Michael Schumacher's record of five consecutive drivers' titles, reiterated Red Bull are "trying their very best" to close the gap to pace-setters McLaren.

"I think our main issue is that our car is not where we want it to be," said Verstappen.

"I think everyone knows that within the team as well and that's what I focus on, to be honest, because as soon as the car is more competitive and more drivable in general, then I think even in the other car it will come to you anyway a bit more naturally."

