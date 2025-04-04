Japanese GP: FIA takes pre-emptive action amid fears over more Suzuka grass fires for F1 race weekend

The FIA has taken pre-emptive action after grass fires disrupted second practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Two separate fires caused red flags on Friday due to sparks from the cars landing on the dry grass, which turned into a fire.

Oscar Piastri led team-mate Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two in the chaotic second practice session.

"While we continue to look into the fires that occurred during FP2, our focus before tomorrow will be on taking pre-emptive measures," said the FIA.

"The grass has been cut as short as possible and loose, dried grass has been removed from affected areas. Prior to tomorrow's sessions, the grass will be dampened and specific response teams will be stationed around the track

There was a grass fire during practice at last year's Chinese Grand Prix and the FIA's measures then meant no more fires broke out over the remainder of the weekend.

Conditions in Suzuka for final practice at 3.30am and qualifying at 7am on Saturday, live on Sky Sports F1, are set to be similar to Friday's weather.

Although temperatures are only in the late teens, the dry grass appeared to be the issue at Suzuka, along with the cars sparking on the bumps. F1's current generation of cars perform when they are run as low to the ground as possible.

The latest weather outlook for Sunday's race at 6am forecasts rain during the build-up to the race, but even if it is dry, Ted Kravitz thinks there should be no grass-fire issues.

He said: "You tend to get less sparks in the race because they are not going as quickly, so maybe we won't have an interrupted Grand Prix, but the circuit organisers may need to douse every bit of the track."

