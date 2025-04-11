Bahrain GP: Oscar Piastri quickest from Lando Norris in McLaren one-two with Lewis Hamilton eighth in upgraded Ferrari in second practice

Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two while Lewis Hamilton was only eighth in his upgraded Ferrari in second practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Piastri beat Norris by 0.154s, then there was over three tenths to George Russell in third as McLaren underlined their status as the car to beat this weekend.

Ferrari have brought a sizeable upgrade package to Bahrain, including a new floor, but it does not seem to have enabled them to get closer to McLaren.

Charles Leclerc was fourth but 0.540s adrift of Piastri, with Hamilton 1.071s off the leading pace after a scruffy lap.

Ferrari had shown strong pace during the early stages of second practice, which is the most representative session before qualifying on Saturday, as it was held at night in cooler conditions, but McLaren showed their true pace when the teams conducted their qualifying simulations.

"I don't think there's a huge surprise there, but the gaps are looking really, really big," said Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff.

"McLaren are looking really comfortable and the others look like they still have work to do ahead of qualifying.

"It really does feel like Oscar has taken a step up this season. Lando is looking like he has a tough contender up against him."

Kimi Antonelli, who missed nearly all of first practice due to an overheated engine, was fifth and Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar also continued to impress in sixth on the medium tyres compared to everyone else on the softs.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen complained about brake issues throughout the session, where he finished seventh and was 0.825s behind Piastri.

His Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was only 18th, so will hope to find time overnight or face a big challenge to get out of Q1. Tsunoda was reprimanded prior to second practice for overtaking Alex Albon in the pit lane in the earlier session.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso had an unusual moment when his steering wheel came off as he trundled down to the last corner.

Alonso got the steering wheel back on and was able to return to the pit lane, where his crew quickly fixed the steering-column issue.

Bahrain GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.505 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.154 3) George Russell Mercedes +0.527 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.540 5) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.722 6) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.733 7) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.825 8) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.071 9) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.079 10) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.118 11) Alex Albon Williams +1.191 12) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.201 13) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.267 14) Jack Doohan Alpine +1.283 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.320 16) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.365 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.442 18) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.519 19) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.877 20) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.991

