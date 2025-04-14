Saudi Arabian GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream Jeddah F1 race on Sky Sports

Formula 1 completes its first triple-header of the 2025 season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Oscar Piastri's dominant victory in Bahrain has put him just three points behind championship leader Lando Norris with Max Verstappen only eight points adrift of the British driver.

George Russell's superb drive to hold off Norris for second place in Bahrain means he's only 14 points away from Norris, so things are tight at the top of the F1 Drivers' Championship.

McLaren have a big 48-point lead in the Constructors' Championship over Mercedes and are expected to be the team to beat again on the tricky Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Ferrari will hope to continue their more competitive weekend from Bahrain into Jeddah, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc target their first podiums of the year.

Saudi Arabian GP track - Jeddah Corniche Circuit

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix first joined the F1 calendar in 2021 and is one of the scariest tracks on the schedule for the drivers due to its high speed sections in between the walls.

It requires full commitment as the closer the drivers get to the wall, the faster they go. However, with that, comes the risk of a massive crash.

Hamilton won the inaugural 2021 race but Red Bull have won the following three thanks to Verstappen in 2022 and 2024, plus Sergio Perez in 2023.

Saudi Arabian GP weather in Jeddah

Similarly to Bahrain, the weather will be dry and hot throughout the race weekend in Jeddah. Even after sunset, when FP2, Qualifying and the Grand Prix take place, temperatures will still be around 30C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saudi Arabian GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday April 17

4pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday April 18

10.50am: F2 Practice

12pm: F1 Academy Practice

2pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice One (session starts at 2.30pm)

3.55pm: F2 Qualifying

4.40pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

5.45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts at 6pm)

7.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

8.10pm: The F1 Show

Saturday April 19

1.15pm: F1 Academy Race 1

2.05pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts at 2.30pm)*

4.10pm: F2 Sprint

5.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Sunday April 20

1pm: F1 Academy Race 2

2.20pm: F2 Feature Race

4.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

6pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX*

8pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event

