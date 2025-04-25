Max Verstappen: Mercedes warned off signing Red Bull driver by Williams boss James Vowles despite F1 champion being 'extraordinary'
Williams team principal and ex-Mercedes man James Vowles explains why he questioned whether Max Verstappen would be a good fit for his old team in 2026; watch every session from the Miami Grand Prix Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from May 2-4
Wednesday 23 April 2025 08:16, UK
Williams boss James Vowles said there would be a "lot of downsides" to Mercedes signing Max Verstappen - and reckons that even though the four-time world champion is "absolutely extraordinary", trying to lure him "still may not be the right decision" for his old team.
Verstappen's future is again at the centre of speculation amid Red Bull's inconsistent start to the season and what is thought to be the presence of an early-exit clause in his contract, which runs to 2028, that could be activated later this year in certain circumstances.
Were Verstappen to leave Red Bull, then Mercedes have long been seen as a leading alternative destination for him, with Toto Wolff making no secret of his interest in the Dutchman through 2024 when doubts about the world champion's Red Bull future last emerged.
Mercedes, meanwhile, are yet to decide on their line-up for 2026 with George Russell and rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli only confirmed for this season.
Any prospect of Verstappen being available in the short term would inevitably transform the whole F1 driver market, but Vowles, who was the long-time head of strategy at Mercedes before joining Williams as team principal in 2023, is not sure that breaking up the nascent Russell-Antonelli partnership to accommodate Verstappen would be the best move by his old boss Wolff.
Speaking at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Vowles was quoted as saying by Reuters: "I'm not Toto, but I think he's got a really good driver line-up for the future.
"[Verstappen winning in] Japan was for me jaw-dropping, well done to him, but he comes with a lot of downsides as well that you have to acknowledge.
"And I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car and with one that's on the way up.
"So I personally don't think there's a place for [Verstappen]."
'Mercedes have a really good problem'
Vowles was later quizzed further on those comments in Jeddah by Sky Sports F1.
"I mean the first thing is, as I said, Max is absolutely extraordinary," the Williams team principal said.
"I was blown away, for example, by Japan by his [pole] lap. There was no doubting up and down the pit lane how quick he is.
"It was more that Mercedes have a really good problem.
"They've got two excellent drivers and is Mercedes going to make a change in that regard? That's for them to really comment on.
"But the bit that they've got at the moment is a stable environment, a culture that works, two drivers that are working together, one that's on the way up, and I think for them to chop and change that out for a driver as quick as Max still may not be the right decision.
"It's theirs to make but that was more my commentary."
What have Mercedes said about Verstappen?
Also speaking to Sky Sports F1 during the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, Mercedes chief Wolff said they had held no discussions with the reigning four-time world champion.
"I always say I don't flirt outside if I'm happy in the relationship on a professional level," said Wolff.
"I'm super happy with the line-up we have, I couldn't wish for anything better. Max is at Red Bull, we haven't had a conversation, we are continuing our trajectory."
