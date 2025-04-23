Cadillac F1 team: FIA approves General Motors as new Formula 1 engine supplier from 2029

The new Cadillac F1 team have been approved to build their own power unit from the 2029 Formula 1 season.

The General Motors-backed entry, which was approved earlier this year, will join the grid from 2026 and will be supplied an engine by Ferrari for their first three seasons.

General Motors are entering the sport in conjunction with US group TWG Motorsports.

F1 will have 11 teams on the grid from next year, when a new set of technical regulations begin which is likely to shake-up the pecking order.

Chief executive of the entry Russ O'Blenes said: "With this approval from FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid."

The news means F1 will have six different engine suppliers from 2029 as General Motors join Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, Red Bull Powertrains-Ford and Audi as the other power unit manufacturers.

"Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an 11th team into the FIA Formula One World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile.

"Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.

"Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA's vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide-welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fanbase."

FIA nominates new deputy president for sport after Reid resignation

Also on Wednesday, the FIA nominated Malcom Wilson as its new deputy president for sport after Robert Reid resigned earlier this month.

Reid, who had been in the role since the end of 2021, cited a "standards breakdown" and was the latest in a series of senior resignations at the FIA in the last 18 months.

Former rally driver Wilson is the managing director of World Rally Championship team M-Sport and has operated Ford's rally programme since 1997.

FIA members will vote on the nomination of Wilson in June.

"Having started my career in motor sport in the 1970s as a driver and then technical partner to teams, it is a great honour to be nominated for the role of FIA deputy president for sport," said Wilson.

"The FIA has played a central role in my career, and I very much look forward to supporting the president and all the FIA family in its important mission. There has never been a more exciting time to be in motor sport, and I know first-hand the benefits the sport brings to families and communities across the world.

"I look forward to working with the president for the duration of his current term of office, bringing our sport to new audiences and ensuring we deliver the very best championships for all our competitors."

