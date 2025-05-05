Jack Doohan: Alpine consider dropping Australian driver from next F1 race at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola

Alpine are considering dropping Jack Doohan from the next Formula 1 race in Imola, with Franco Colapinto in line for a return to the grid.

Doohan came into the 2025 F1 season under pressure after Alpine surprisingly signed Colapinto as their reserve driver.

The 22-year-old rookie, who is yet to score points this season, lashed out last Friday after being eliminated in the first part of Sprint Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix and retired from Sunday's race when tangling with Racing Bull's Liam Lawson on the opening lap.

Sky Sports News understands Alpine are evaluating Doohan's future and will make a final decision this week, before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 16-18, which marks the start of a European triple-header.

Alpine have declined to comment.

Team principal Oliver Oakes did not conduct Alpine's usual media session following Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

However, he was asked last Friday in a press conference if Doohan would be driving in Imola and said: "Yeah, as it is today, Jack is our driver along with Pierre. We've been pretty clear on that. We always evaluate, but yeah - today, that is the case."

He added: "Jack needs to continue doing a good job. But it's natural that there's always speculation there."

Doohan failed to score points in seven races for Alpine since making his F1 debut for the team in last December's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with his best finish of 13th coming at the Chinese Grand Prix.

He had two heavy crashes, the first in the race at his home grand prix in Australia at 2025's season opener and the second in Friday practice in Japan.

Doohan, who was runner-up in the 2023 Formula 2 Championship, finished a lapped 17th in the Saudi Arabian GP and retired on the first lap in Miami.

Pierre Gasly has scored all seven of Alpine's 2025 points so far via a seventh-placed finish in Bahrain and a point in the Miami Sprint.

F1's European season begins with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 16-18, live on Sky Sports F1.