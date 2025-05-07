Carlos Sainz Sr emerges as candidate to become FIA president ahead of December 2025 election

Carlos Sainz Sr has emerged as a potential candidate to run against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the FIA presidential election later this year.

Sainz, a two-time World Rally champion, appears to be the substantial candidate that has been rumoured for some time to be preparing to rival Ben Sulayem in the December contest.

The 63-year-old, who is the father of Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz, is understood by Sky Sports News to have widespread support from executives across the various motorsport categories that the FIA has jurisdiction over.

There is not expected to be concern among F1 teams regarding a conflict of interest over Sainz governing the sport his son is competing in, with an expectation that the Spaniard would be able to delegate any topics considered to be impacting the competitive picture.

A senior figure at a leading F1 team told Sky Sports F1 that Sainz's "irreproachable" record in terms of personal integrity would eradicate any concerns and that he should be considered as a "very plausible candidate".

Ben Sulayem, who was elected president at the end of 2021, has overseen a controversial term at the helm of the governing body but is keen to extend his tenure.

There has been unprecedented turnover in senior roles within the organisation, with the most recent notable departure coming last month as deputy president for sport Robert Reid resigned, citing concerns over the direction of governance at the FIA under Ben Sulayem's leadership.

The Emirati has been involved in a dispute with drivers across multiple categories over his decision to introduce harsher fines and punishments for swearing and other misconduct.

Speaking last week, Grand Prix Drivers' Association director George Russell urged Ben Sulayem to follow up on a statement in which the FIA president had said he was "considering" making another update to the misconduct rules.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton insisted that drivers need to hold "a power seat at the table" in regard to the sport's governance.

Sainz Sr is understood to be keen to work in a collaborative manner with drivers and provide the GDPA greater influence on the sport's rules.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held at the next FIA general assembly in Uzbekistan on December 12.

