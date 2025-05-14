Lando Norris hopeful McLaren upgrades at Emilia Romagna GP will help in title battle against Oscar Piastri

Along with much of the grid, McLaren are expected to bring significant car upgrades to this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

The first European race of the season is the standard arrival point for major new parts, with teams having had sufficient time to develop them, along with logistical challenges being eased by the proximity of the event to their factories.

Despite McLaren having been a dominant force during the opening six rounds, winning five of six grands prix and opening a 105-point lead at the top of the Constructors' Championship, Norris has admitted he is eagerly awaiting upgrades.

That's because compared to his team-mate Oscar Piastri, who he trails by 16 points at the top of the drivers' standings, Norris has struggled with the handling of his McLaren, particularly over one lap in qualifying.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed he is hopeful that the upcoming upgrades will make the MCL39 easier for Norris to drive.

Asked about that prospect earlier this month at the Miami Grand Prix, Norris said: "I certainly think it will help.

"I honestly don't know the exact timeline of things. There's also a mixture of things that will slowly come and be implemented over time.

"But I also don't want to rely on that myself. There are things I'm working on separately, and hopefully that's a better fix than waiting for other bits to come. But it's good we're working as a team and trying to understand these things."

Norris comfortably outperformed Piastri last season, but the Australian has won four of the last five races to establish himself as the bookmakers' title favourite over his team-mate.

Norris added: "It's been clear that there have been differences from last year in how the car works, how it acts, and how I'm able to get lap time out of it and perform.

"So, a mixture of things. I have to be a little patient with some things - some are bigger than others - but it takes time. So I just keep my head down and keep pushing myself."

Does the MCL39 suit Piastri or has he just adapted better?

While the McLaren has very clearly been the fastest car over race distance, in qualifying both drivers have struggled at times to extract performance with the MCL39 proving difficult to handle on low fuel.

Relative to last year, when he was dominating Piastri in qualifying, it's Norris who has come off far worse, with errors at successive races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia leaving him to start from sixth and 10th respectively on the grid.

Asked whether this year's car is better suited to Piastri's driving style than his own, Norris replied: "It's very difficult to answer. I think there are just certain things which don't allow me to feel what I need to feel and those things are what allow me to drive to the level that I can drive at - to get pole positions and to drive at the highest level in racing.

"We're talking about small things. It's not like it's impossible to drive all of a sudden. It's just when we're talking about qualifying split by hundredths of a second, thousandths of a second, that's what I'm complaining of and nothing more than that.

"It's not one I can probably just give you a yes or no answer to. I think he's maybe more naturally able to adapt. And I also think it's a driver's job to adapt to whatever car they get given, but there are compromises, and the team are also there to try and help you get the most out of the car.

"But it's clear there have been some changes and whether it's just suited Oscar or Oscar's way, or him doing a better job at adapting, that's not for me to kind of know or try and figure out or waste my time on.

"It's also hurt me a little bit more and I've not been able to perform at the level that I was at the end of last season, which I think is the best level that I've been."

