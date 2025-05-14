FIA reduces driver fines by 50 per cent in softening of misconduct rules following F1 driver backlash

The FIA has reduced maximum penalties for motorsport drivers by 50 per cent as part of changes that will also allow stewards to differentiate between on and off-track offences.

Updated rules on misconduct violations, including swearing, were introduced in January in motorsport's governing body's International Sporting Code for 2025, with increased fines and the possibility of suspensions and championship points deductions for repeat offenders.

Before and after those changes, there had been dissent, largely directed at FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, from Formula 1 and World Rally drivers - both of which compete under the FIA umbrella - over the harshness of punishments.

Wednesday's FIA announcement came after Ben Sulayem said last month he was considering changes to the rules following "constructive feedback" from drivers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell responded to the news that the FIA is considering changes to driver swearing fines, saying the words 'consider' mean nothing until changes have been made.

Ben Sulayem said: "As a former rally driver, I know first-hand the range of emotions that are faced during competition. I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA World Championships, FIA Member Clubs and other motor sports organisations.

"The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute. The FIA will always be committed to ensuring motor sport is accessible for all our sporting family."

The FIA on Wednesday published an updated version of 'Appendix B', the part of the International Sporting Code in which detail on 'stewards penalty guidelines' is included.

The key changes saw the maximum base penalty for driver misconduct, including swearing, reduced from €10,000 to €5,000, while stewards will have the option to fully suspend a penalty for certain types of breach, provided it is a first offence by the driver or team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz shared a hilarious response to being slapped with a fine after he was late to the national anthem due to using the bathroom during the Japanese Grand Prix.

Crucially, the stewards, who enforce the rules on a race weekend, are now able to differentiate between controlled and non-controlled environments, meaning drivers are highly unlikely to be punished for swearing while competing, but will still face action for using offensive language in press conferences.

Meanwhile, the base penalty for more severe misconduct offences has also been halved from €40,000 to €20,000.

The FIA said: "Following approval via e-vote by the World Motor Sport Council, the amended Appendix B will allow stewards to differentiate between controlled and non-controlled environments, effectively recognising the difference between language used in "uncontrolled" and "controlled" environments.

"Controlled environments include settings such as press conferences, while uncontrolled environments refer to spontaneous comments made by drivers or teams when on track or during a rally stage."

The other notable change to the rules is that the abuse of officials will be punished with sporting penalties rather than fines, in a move the FIA says aligns it with "other major global sports organisations".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell admits changes are 'concerning' after the news the FIA deputy president Robert Reid resigns over 'standards breakdown'.

Driver offences will result in minimum three-place grid penalties, while an offence by a team principal or team member will lead to three-place grid penalties for both of the team's cars. For offences in Sprint sessions the penalty would be less severe, in the form a five-second time penalty.

Wednesday's announcement came following reports that Ben Sualyem is proposing changes to FIA statutes that appear to further extend his control over motorsport's governing body.

BBC Sport reported that Ben Sulayem is proposing revisions that would include bringing forward the deadline for candidates to gain approval to run in the upcoming FIA presidential elections in December, in which he is set to seek a second term at the helm.

The alterations would also give Ben Sulayem the possibility of barring any candidate from running against him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit David Croft talks through the permutations of FIA deputy president for sport Robert Reid's resignation.

Former World Rally champion Carlos Sainz last week declared his interest in running for the position.

The FIA has been approached by Sky Sports News for comment.

Ben Sulayem's leadership of the FIA has been shrouded in controversy since he took over as president in December 2021.

There has been unprecedented turnover in senior roles within the organisation, with the most recent notable departure coming last month as deputy president for sport Robert Reid resigned, citing concerns over the direction of governance at the FIA under Ben Sulayem's leadership.

F1's European season begins with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime