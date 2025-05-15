Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur says flexi-wing rule changes at Spanish GP could be 'a gamechanger'

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur says upcoming mid-season changes to Formula 1 rules on flexi-wings "could be a gamechanger" for the competitive picture at the front of the grid.

The FIA, the sport's governing body, released a technical directive in January revealing that more stringent flexibility tests on front wings would be introduced for the Spanish Grand Prix, the ninth round of the season which takes place from May 30-June 1.

Ferrari have endured a dismal start to their campaign, with the Italian team already 152 points back from Constructors' Championship leaders McLaren after just six rounds.

Most teams are expected to bring upgrade packages to this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the first European race of the season, but Vasseur believes the changes teams make to ensure they comply with the new rules in Barcelona could have a more significant impact.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1 on Wednesday at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters, Vasseur said: "We are at the point where it's difficult to do a big upgrade on the car because after four years with the same regulations we are more fighting for details.

"The biggest one probably will be Spain because we have a clear change of regulation with the complete new front wing. This could change a little bit the picture of the championship. Let's wait for this.

"It could be a reset on the immediate picture, but not on the championship. The guy who will lead the championship in Spain will still lead the championship after Spain, but, in terms of pure performance, it could be a gamechanger."

Vasseur's comments are the latest hint from one of McLaren's rivals that there is a belief the pace-setting squad will suffer a performance loss from the rule change, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner having repeatedly expressed his interest in the impact of the technical directive.

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who sit first and second respectively in the drivers' standings, have expressed confidence the changes will not be an issue for their team.

The directive will see the permitted level of flex reduced from 15mm of movement to 10mm, with the delay of its implementation designed to give teams sufficient time to fulfil the requirements.

The FIA has already tightened the rules on the flexing of rear wings at the second round of the season in China, but that did not appear to impact the pecking order.

'Poor car has made it difficult for Hamilton to adapt'

There had been huge hype around Ferrari coming into the season following their blockbuster signing of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, but it has been an underwhelming start to the seven-time world champion's time in red.

Hamilton is only seventh in the drivers' standings, while team-mate Charles Leclerc is just 12 points better off in fifth.

The Briton has enjoyed momentary joy with a Sprint win in China and third in the shortened format in Miami, but has largely struggled, even more than Leclerc, in qualifying and over full race distance.

Vasseur believes the team's wider struggles with the car have made Hamilton's challenge of adapting after 12 years with Mercedes more difficult.

He said: "The car is not at the level that we were expecting. If you compare to last year, for example, it means that we are not in an ideal situation. And I think in this situation, it's even more difficult for a new driver to adapt to the car.

"I think if you are flying and winning every single weekend, it's much easier for them to adapt to the team.

"But I would say that as long as the collaboration is positive and constructive, even if it's not of use each weekend in terms of the result, I think we are improving understanding of each other, not just with me but the technical side. I think this is going in the right direction and I'm quite confident for the future."

Hamilton made headlines last time out in Miami after becoming frustrated over team radio with the strategy calls coming from the Ferrari pit wall, but Vasseur insists such incidents do not bother him so long as there is a constructive debrief afterwards.

He added: "I'm never upset with this, as long as we are able to have a good discussion after.

"We have to keep in mind that they have to jump on the radio driving in Miami at 330 (kph) between the walls, under the pressure with the result.

"They are not happy sometimes with the result or with the strategy or with the balance of the car, and they are live for millions of people. Most important for me is the content of the debrief."

