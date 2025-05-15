Carlos Sainz Jr dismisses concerns over conflict of interest in his father's possible bid to become FIA president

Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr has dismissed suggestions there would be a conflict of interest if his father were to become FIA president.

Former World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr confirmed last week he is considering candidacy for December's election, which would see him run against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

It has been put to both father and son that having the former as FIA president, while the latter is an active participant in Formula 1 - one of the categories motorsport's governing body oversees - would represent a conflict of interest.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Sainz Jr told Sky Sports F1: "Very simply because my dad and me, we would part ways. He would not be my manager anymore.

"I'm a 30-year-old Formula 1 driver that also has his manager, my cousin. We would just simply stop.

"Whoever knows my dad or knows me personally, knows we would never do anything that would mean conflict of interest."

'A lot of people in the paddock suggested he should do it'

Sainz Jr was keen to emphasise that his dad had been encouraged by "a lot of people in the paddock" to run for the role.

He said: "First of all, it's a possibility, it's not that he's going to present himself for sure, or he's going to become a candidate. He's just considering it.

"To be honest, it also didn't come much from him. It came from a lot of people in the paddock suggesting it to him and putting the idea in his head, and he started considering it.

Image: Carlos Sainz Sr (L) says he is considering running for FIA presidency

"He's going to obviously evaluate his options, his candidature and his possibilities. I can only say from being his son and being obviously a big fan of his, I think he fits very well the profile.

"I think no one understands better motorsport than my dad across so many ranges, from rallying, to go-karting - because he came with me to all the go-kart races - to all the single-seater ladder, to Formula 1 now.

"He has quite a broad experience of everything, including mobility with everything that he does in Spain.

"He definitely fits the profile but it's going to be up to him whether he thinks he's fit to consider to be a candidate or not."

