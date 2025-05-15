Carlos Sainz Jr dismisses concerns over conflict of interest in his father's possible bid to become FIA president
Carlos Sainz Sr has confirmed he is considering candidacy for the FIA presidential election later this year; Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr says there would be no conflict of interest; watch Emilia Romagna GP practice on Friday at 12.30pm and 4pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Thursday 15 May 2025 14:22, UK
Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr has dismissed suggestions there would be a conflict of interest if his father were to become FIA president.
Former World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr confirmed last week he is considering candidacy for December's election, which would see him run against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
It has been put to both father and son that having the former as FIA president, while the latter is an active participant in Formula 1 - one of the categories motorsport's governing body oversees - would represent a conflict of interest.
- Emilia Romagna GP: Schedule and how to watch on Sky
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Speaking ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Sainz Jr told Sky Sports F1: "Very simply because my dad and me, we would part ways. He would not be my manager anymore.
"I'm a 30-year-old Formula 1 driver that also has his manager, my cousin. We would just simply stop.
"Whoever knows my dad or knows me personally, knows we would never do anything that would mean conflict of interest."
'A lot of people in the paddock suggested he should do it'
Sainz Jr was keen to emphasise that his dad had been encouraged by "a lot of people in the paddock" to run for the role.
He said: "First of all, it's a possibility, it's not that he's going to present himself for sure, or he's going to become a candidate. He's just considering it.
"To be honest, it also didn't come much from him. It came from a lot of people in the paddock suggesting it to him and putting the idea in his head, and he started considering it.
"He's going to obviously evaluate his options, his candidature and his possibilities. I can only say from being his son and being obviously a big fan of his, I think he fits very well the profile.
"I think no one understands better motorsport than my dad across so many ranges, from rallying, to go-karting - because he came with me to all the go-kart races - to all the single-seater ladder, to Formula 1 now.
"He has quite a broad experience of everything, including mobility with everything that he does in Spain.
"He definitely fits the profile but it's going to be up to him whether he thinks he's fit to consider to be a candidate or not."
Sky Sports F1's Emilia Romagna GP schedule
Friday May 16
8.50am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)
2pm: F3 Qualifying
2.55pm: F2 Qualifying
3:40pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday May 17
9am: F3 Sprint
11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: EMILIA ROMAGNA GP QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday May 18
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna GP build-up
2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event
F1's European season begins with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime