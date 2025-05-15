Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver asks to be judged after 'a few years' with the team, rather than half a season

Lewis Hamilton says the success of his time with Ferrari should be judged after "a few years" with the team, rather than the opening stages of his first campaign with the Italian squad.

Hamilton joined Ferrari in a blockbuster switch after spending 12 years at Mercedes, but has endured a disappointing start to the 2025 season.

Ferrari were expected to be McLaren's main contender for titles but have fallen 152 points back from the reigning constructors' champions after just six rounds of the new season.

Hamilton has shown flashes of excellence with a Sprint win in China and third place over the shortened format in Miami, but the seven-time world champion has largely struggled to match his team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying and over full grand prix distance.

Asked whether the upcoming triple header of races - that starts with this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - would define Ferrari's season, Hamilton replied: "I don't put it all on these three races.

"If we were to have three bad races, hopes would still remain alive. I don't believe that will be the case, but I'm just saying, we don't pin it to one race.

"For me, I'm not judging our success by a short amount of racing, half a season, one season.

"Let's talk at the end of my career here at Ferrari, at the end of a few years here at Ferrari, then let's talk about what we've done. That's when we can look back and say whether or not we were successful.

"These few months are paving stones towards where we're going, and that's that."

Hamilton 'really hopeful' Imola upgrades will improve car

Ferrari, along with much of the field, are expected to bring upgrades to Imola, with the first European race of the season a standard introduction point for new parts.

Hamilton is optimistic that the new parts can enable him to begin to improve his position of seventh in the drivers' standings, in which he is already 90 points adrift of leader Oscar Piastri.

Hamilton said: "I was at the factory on Tuesday and Wednesday, seeing the team here, I think everyone's taking accountability for where we are, and we're trying to action changes moving forwards.

"We've got some bits here this weekend that hopefully can improve the car. I'm really hopeful."

Having been left visibly disappointed by several of his and the team's recent performances, Hamilton explained the mental approach that enables him to keep fighting.

He said: "Ultimately, it comes down to the self-belief you have, and it's just a mentality. I truly believe I'm far from perfect, I truly believe that each day I can do better, I can try harder and if I fail, I try again.

"When it gets low, I have tools which I utilise. I don't really listen to all the stuff. There's so many rumours, so many people making assumptions, comments, judgements - 99 per cent of them don't actually know really what's going on, probably 100 per cent don't know what I've been through to get where I am today.

"I think the other things I have often find myself having to just remind myself, I have won seven titles, I have won more [races] than any other driver in history, I have to remind myself that I also have done great things.

"And while things aren't always going to be great, and we're having this period of time, things will get better, if you believe and if you continue to push and work.

"There's no lack of enthusiasm or talent in this team. I genuinely truly believe we're going to get there at some stage, we just have to be patient."

