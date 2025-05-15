Anthony Hamilton: Lewis Hamilton's father set to take FIA role later in 2025 to help young drivers

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton is set to take on a role within the FIA as part of a new young driver development programme.

Hamilton, who has been working in an advisory capacity over the last 18 months for the FIA, is understood to be "very motivated" to take on the new role.

The 65-year-old is expected to be confirmed in his new role in June when the FIA launches its Young Driver Development Pathway.

Lewis Hamilton has appeared not to be on best terms with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has been impressed with Anthony's advisory work.

Lewis claimed Ben Sulayem used words with a "racial element" when urging F1 drivers not to swear on the radio as he compared them to rappers.

As recently as on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver criticised the saga around swearing after the FIA reduced the fines for using offensive language.

"It is ridiculous. I don't really know. Nothing I say is going to make any difference to it," said Hamilton.

"It seems a bit of a mess there at the moment. There are lots of changes that are needed, for sure. But it doesn't really affect me. I don't see what's happened since then."

Image: Anthony Hamilton has been advising the FIA since the end of 2023

