Anthony Hamilton: Lewis Hamilton's father set to take FIA role later in 2025 to help young drivers
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony is set to take on a role within the FIA - as the part of a new young driver development programme; watch practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Friday at 12.30pm and 4pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Thursday 15 May 2025 22:45, UK
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton is set to take on a role within the FIA as part of a new young driver development programme.
Hamilton, who has been working in an advisory capacity over the last 18 months for the FIA, is understood to be "very motivated" to take on the new role.
The 65-year-old is expected to be confirmed in his new role in June when the FIA launches its Young Driver Development Pathway.
- Emilia Romagna GP: Schedule and how to watch on Sky
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Lewis Hamilton has appeared not to be on best terms with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has been impressed with Anthony's advisory work.
Lewis claimed Ben Sulayem used words with a "racial element" when urging F1 drivers not to swear on the radio as he compared them to rappers.
As recently as on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver criticised the saga around swearing after the FIA reduced the fines for using offensive language.
"It is ridiculous. I don't really know. Nothing I say is going to make any difference to it," said Hamilton.
"It seems a bit of a mess there at the moment. There are lots of changes that are needed, for sure. But it doesn't really affect me. I don't see what's happened since then."
Sky Sports F1's Emilia Romagna GP Schedule
Friday May 16
8.50am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)
2pm: F3 Qualifying
2.55pm: F2 Qualifying
3:40pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday May 17
9am: F3 Sprint
11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: EMILIA ROMAGNA GP QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday May 18
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna GP build-up
2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event
F1's European season begins with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime