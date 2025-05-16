Emilia Romagna GP: Oscar Piastri fastest, Max Verstappen frustrated, Gabriel Bortoleto crashes in Imola Practice One

​​​​​​World championship leader Oscar Piastri narrowly set the pace from McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in a competitive Practice One as the grid's big teams all revealed upgrades to their cars at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

With historic Imola representing the first European round of the season - and the first of three grands prix in as many weeks to kick-off a crucial period of the campaign - this race weekend has long been identified as the one where teams were always likely to bring their first significant update packages of 2025.

And it was title leaders McLaren who took early honours on the timesheet courtesy of Piastri and Norris, although just 0.096s separated a top five which featured three other teams.

Piastri set the pace on a 1:16.545 to finish just 0.032s ahead of Norris.

But Williams' Carlos Sainz, Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton all wound up within a tenth of a second of Piastri's benchmark too.

Hamilton had earlier reported struggles slowing down Ferrari's car on the brakes and mid-way through the session ran across the grass at the Variante Alta chicane.

Max Verstappen, though, was only seventh and 0.3s back and was heard over Red Bull team radio complaining about the upgraded car's rear end. The Dutchman even briefly banged his steering wheel in apparent frustration at one point late in the session.

Red Bull have introduced changes to the car's engine cover and sidepods for this weekend, revisions which have been likened to McLaren's title-leading MCL39 in design.

"The track was evolving pretty quickly," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to Sky Sports F1.

"We didn't get clean laps or a proper lap in on those second set of tyres."

The session was red flagged with two minutes to go when Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto ran off the road and hit the barriers exiting the second of the two Rivazza corners towards the end of the lap.

It was unfortunate end to an otherwise encouraging opening session for Sauber, who finished ninth and 10th quickest with Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg respectively.

More to follow…

Emilia Romagna GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.545 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.032 3) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.052 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.054 5) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.096 6) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.151 7) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.360 8) Alex Albon Williams +0.377 9) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.380 10) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.453 11) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.487 12) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.532 13) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.549 14) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.576 15) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.741 16) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.811 17) Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.828 18) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.901 19) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.096 20) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.117

