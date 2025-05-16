Emilia Romagna GP: Oscar Piastri fastest, Max Verstappen frustrated, Gabriel Bortoleto crashes in Imola Practice One
Watch second practice later on Friday from 4pm with qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday at 3pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 16 May 2025 14:18, UK
World championship leader Oscar Piastri narrowly set the pace from McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in a competitive Practice One as the grid's big teams all revealed upgrades to their cars at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
With historic Imola representing the first European round of the season - and the first of three grands prix in as many weeks to kick-off a crucial period of the campaign - this race weekend has long been identified as the one where teams were always likely to bring their first significant update packages of 2025.
And it was title leaders McLaren who took early honours on the timesheet courtesy of Piastri and Norris, although just 0.096s separated a top five which featured three other teams.
- Emilia Romagna GP: Schedule and how to watch on Sky
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Piastri set the pace on a 1:16.545 to finish just 0.032s ahead of Norris.
But Williams' Carlos Sainz, Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton all wound up within a tenth of a second of Piastri's benchmark too.
Hamilton had earlier reported struggles slowing down Ferrari's car on the brakes and mid-way through the session ran across the grass at the Variante Alta chicane.
Max Verstappen, though, was only seventh and 0.3s back and was heard over Red Bull team radio complaining about the upgraded car's rear end. The Dutchman even briefly banged his steering wheel in apparent frustration at one point late in the session.
Red Bull have introduced changes to the car's engine cover and sidepods for this weekend, revisions which have been likened to McLaren's title-leading MCL39 in design.
"The track was evolving pretty quickly," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to Sky Sports F1.
"We didn't get clean laps or a proper lap in on those second set of tyres."
The session was red flagged with two minutes to go when Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto ran off the road and hit the barriers exiting the second of the two Rivazza corners towards the end of the lap.
It was unfortunate end to an otherwise encouraging opening session for Sauber, who finished ninth and 10th quickest with Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg respectively.
More to follow…
Emilia Romagna GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:16.545
|2) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.032
|3) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.052
|4) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.054
|5) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.096
|6) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.151
|7) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.360
|8) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.377
|9) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.380
|10) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.453
|11) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.487
|12) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.532
|13) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.549
|14) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.576
|15) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.741
|16) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.811
|17) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.828
|18) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.901
|19) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.096
|20) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.117
Sky Sports F1's Emilia Romagna GP Schedule
Friday May 16
2pm: F3 Qualifying
2.55pm: F2 Qualifying
3:40pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday May 17
9am: F3 Sprint
11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: EMILIA ROMAGNA GP QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday May 18
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna GP build-up
2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*Also live on Sky Sports Main Event
F1's European season begins with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime