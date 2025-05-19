Monaco GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race on Sky Sports

Formula 1 continues its European triple-header with the Monaco Grand Prix - the most famous event on the F1 calendar.

Max Verstappen's victory in Imola spiced up the title race as he moved to just 22 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris also gained ground and is 13 points adrift of his McLaren team-mate, who finished second to Charles Leclerc at last year's Monaco race.

Leclerc won on home soil for the first time 12 months ago but Ferrari will need a special performance to compete at the front, despite Lewis Hamilton finishing just off the podium in Imola.

It was a disappointing time in Italy for Mercedes as George Russell suffered his worst result of the season in seventh and Kimi Antonelli retired.

A significant change for Monaco will see a mandatory two-stop race this Sunday in a bid to create more excitement in what has traditionally been a predictable grand prix.

It could throw a real spanner in the works as the pit-stop phases are set to be very exciting and fortune will play a key role.

Monaco GP circuit

Monaco is one of four current F1 events that were on the original 1950 calendar and has been on the schedule for the last 70 years, apart from 2020 when it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It is the shortest track in terms of layout at just two miles and overtaking is incredibly difficult. Famous sections such as Sainte Devote, Casino Square, the hairpin, the tunnel, Tabac corner, the swimming pool chicane and the Rascasse are just some of the iconic features of the tight, twisty circuit.

Qualifying is critical but also one of the highlights of the season as the drivers brush the barriers in a bid to find lap time.

Monaco GP weather

It is expected to be a cool Monaco Grand Prix weekend with temperatures around 18C to 20C across all three days.

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain for qualifying on Saturday but raceday on Sunday is set to be dry and sunny.

Monaco GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying, race

Thursday May 22

12.05pm: F3 Practice

1.55pm: F2 Practice

3pm: F1 Drivers' Press Conference

Friday May 23

10am: F3 Qualifying

12pm: Monaco GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2.05pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: F1 Team Bosses' Press Conference

3.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday May 24

9.40am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: MONACO GP QUALIFYING

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday May 25

6.55am: F3 Feature Race

8.35am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Monaco GP build-up*

2pm: The MONACO GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Monaco GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: The Indy 500

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

