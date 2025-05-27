Adrian Newey says Max Verstappen will 'always chase the fastest car' in F1 amid speculation over Aston Martin switch

Adrian Newey believes Max Verstappen will "always chase who he thinks will produce the fastest car" in decisions over his Formula 1 future amid speculation that Aston Martin could make a move for Red Bull's four-time world champion

Legendary F1 designer Newey made his first appearance at a Grand Prix for Aston Martin in Monaco, almost three months after joining the team as their new managing technical partner from Red Bull.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle, Newey was asked about the long-running paddock suggestions that Verstappen could at some point follow Newey - and engine manufacturer Honda, who switch from Red Bull to Aston Martin for the start of F1's new rules era next year - to the highly-ambitious Silverstone-based team.

"I mean Max, obviously a formidable competitor, but he's also a very simple beast - and I mean that in an entirely complimentary way," replied Newey.

"He just wants a fast car that he can showcase his talents in.

"So I suspect Max will always chase who he thinks will produce the fastest car."

'Lance gets an unfairly bad rap'

Verstappen's current Red Bull contract runs to the end of the 2028 season, although there are thought to be performance clauses contained in the deal which would allow an earlier exit under certain circumstances.

Aston Martin already have their current pairing of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll under contract for the 2026 season.

Asked about working with two-time Alonso, 43, for the first time, Newey said: "Fernando, I mean, crikey - what a legend.

"Always the kind of two regrets of my recent career, if you like, not going back a long way, have been that I haven't had the opportunity to work with either Lewis [Hamilton] or Fernando.

"So I've now got the opportunity to put one of those right."

And on Stroll, who is the son of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, "Lance, I think, gets an unfairly bad rap.

"You look actually at Lance's performance against his team-mates, when he was up against Checo [Perez], Sebastian [Vettel], now Fernando, he's no slouch at all."

