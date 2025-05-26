Monaco Grand Prix: What next for F1's iconic event as new 2025 rules fail to spark better racing at street circuit

After an attempt to improve the spectacle of the Monaco Grand Prix failed on Sunday, the debate is already under way on what should happen next year at Formula 1's most famous race.

In a bid to improve racing at what is by far the calendar's tightest track, the governing FIA introduced a unique new rule for this year's event which required each driver to race with three different tyre sets, essentially mandating two pit-stops.

It is also notable that Pirelli's new for 2025 softest tyre compound was being used and failed to have the same positive impact it did at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix a week earlier, showing that an even more dramatic step would need to be taken in that department to change things.

While there was plenty more action in the pit-lane - from the very first lap - there were still few changes to the expected finishing order as Lando Norris won from pole, while controversial tactics were also deployed by teams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sport's Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins explained the new regulations ahead of the race

Knowing overtaking was all but impossible, Racing Bulls and Williams both instructed one of their drivers to drastically drop their pace, backing up the pack behind, to give their 'leading' driver enough of a gap to execute their pit-stops.

As there were two stops rather than one this year, one of Monaco's most unpopular strategic tendencies was effectively multiplied. Both teams finished with both cars in the top 10.

It became apparent that, much like under the standard racing rules that still apply to the other 23 rounds of the season, a safety car interruption was required at Monaco to make the race interesting.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Monaco Grand Prix

But actually, it may have been a blessing in disguise that such a situation didn't occur, as it would have only served to shuffle the pack on fortune rather than merit, and potentially robbed Lando Norris of a deserved victory.

With the paddock in almost total agreement that these rules must be altered or scrapped, it's now back over to the powers that be to consider the best course of action for 2026.

Change the track layout?

One of the most obvious solutions - that has long been discussed - would be to alter the layout of the track to create a genuine overtaking opportunity.

However, if there was an easy way to do this, it no doubt would have been done quite a while ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on all the big talking points from the Monaco GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff, often at odds, were aligned after Sunday's race in urging the race's organisers to look into the possibility of a layout change.

Horner said: "I think it's the only way to really encourage any form of overtaking. I don't think I saw a single overtake in the race.

"Trying to create a bit more braking area either on the exit of the tunnel or Turn One, if there was any way of creating a longer braking zone somewhere we should really investigate it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best of Martin Brundle's Gridwalk at the Monaco GP

"I think everything has to move with the times, ultimately, doesn't it?

"It's an iconic, historic circuit. If you look at how Monaco has changed, how much land they've reclaimed into the sea in the 72 appearances here, I don't think you would need to maybe do too much."

Wolff added: "We also need to talk with maybe ACM [Automobile Club de Monaco]. Is there anything we can change on the layout?"

Can the 2025 rules be tinkered with?

While the consensus was that this first attempt at spicing the race up had failed, most agreed that it had been worth trying something different.

Wolff is of the opinion that mandating the use of an extra set of tyres - and a theoretical extra pit-stop - is an idea worth persisting with.

The Austrian suggested that limiting how slowly the field can drive could overcome some of the negative elements that were apparent on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the fascinating cooldown room exchange between the top three of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri at the Monaco Grand Prix

He said: "I think what we can look at is to create some more specific regulations that there's only a maximum of back-off that you can have.

"You can say you can't go slower than 'x' seconds from the leaders. That would probably create a little bit more of a closer feel."

However, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur opposed such an idea, suggesting that it's "impossible to police" the pace.

He said: "Now, to police it, honestly, it's impossible because it's not the first time. I remember last year we played a game also where you try to manage the gap between your two cars.

"You can always do something like this on track and if you want to start to police it, what is the limit? Is it three tenths? One second? Two seconds? Three seconds? But we are going to force it [if that was in place]."

Could new 2026 car regulations help?

Formula 1 has a major regulation change coming next season for both engines and chassis.

Former world champion and Sky Sports F1 pundit Jenson Button is optimistic that the new cars could help the situation at Monaco.

He said: "Next year it will be better. The difference in the cars and the way they work, you can use the hybrid system more for overtaking and the cars will be smaller."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An early red flag was called in the Formula 2 feature race, where a huge 11-car pile-up eliminated seven drivers, including championship leader Alex Dunne

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who has twice won at Monaco, suggested that it would take far more extreme alterations to the cars to produce competitive racing at the event on a Sunday.

"Even at the end, I was in the lead, my tyres were completely gone and you still can't pass," Verstappen said.

"Nowadays with an F1 car, you can just pass an F2 car around here. I get it but I don't think it's worked.

"We were almost doing Mario Kart. Then we have to install bits on the car and maybe you can throw bananas around! Slippery surface!"

Embrace qualifying even more!

While Sunday's race has often underwhelmed in Monaco, Saturday's qualifying session continues to deliver huge drama.

On this occasion, Norris snatched pole back from Charles Leclerc in the closing moments after the Ferrari driver had sent the fans at his home race wild by momentarily claiming provisional pole.

Part of the reason qualifying at Monaco is so special is that the drivers know how crucial grid order is for Sunday's race, adding extra meaning to the outcome.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norris takes pole in Monaco with a new track record pipping hometown driver Leclerc

Norris said: "I think Formula 1 should not turn into just a show to entertain people. It's a sport. It's who can race the best, who can qualify the best.

"Everything was about Saturday. That's the way it's been since whatever the first year - 50, 60 years ago. So, the last thing I want is manufactured racing."

Norris' fellow Brit George Russell, who endured a frustrating afternoon as he finished outside the points, suggested Monaco should consider doubling down and ditching a race for two days of qualifying.

"For all of the drivers, qualifying is the most exhilarating moment of the weekend," Russell said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Russell was annoyed after receiving a drive-through penalty for cutting the corner to overtake Alex Albon at the Nouvelle Chicane. The Mercedes driver argued that the Williams driver slammed on the brakes

"There should be no race, and it's a qualifying race. You do one on Saturday, one on Sunday. The guy who qualifies pole gets some points and gets a little trophy, and the one on Sunday gets some more points.

"That's what we love most. I think that's what you guys enjoy watching the most. And 99 per cent of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on the yacht, so they don't really care!"

With barely a pause for breath before the show continues with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend, the sport's conversation will swiftly move on, but the challenge remains to make Monaco Sundays more special.

F1's European triple header concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, with live coverage starting from Friday on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime