Spanish GP: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggests Ferrari have most to gain from incoming F1 flexi-wing rules change

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted that he expects Ferrari to have the potential to benefit most from the Formula 1 rule change on flexi-wings being introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The FIA, the sport's governing body, released a technical directive in January announcing that more stringent flexibility tests on front wings would be introduced for the ninth round of the season in Barcelona.

Runaway Constructors' Championship leaders McLaren have repeatedly insisted they do not expect to be troubled by the updated rules, but Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has said it could be "a gamechanger" for his team and Wolff appeared to back up that theory.

Speaking after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, Wolff said: "I think what we have seen is that Ferrari was probably most conservative on flexi-wings.

"What it's going to do on the pecking order is something we need to look at.

"I'm not sure it will (change things), but another angle of curiosity and I don't know how it's going to go."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins explain why McLaren were not penalised by F1's flexi-wing clampdown on rear wings earlier this year

Having previously told Sky Sports F1 in an exclusive interview ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that he was hopeful of the rules being "a gamechanger", Vasseur reiterated his expectations after an improved Ferrari showing in Monaco.

"I think Barcelona is on the calendar of everybody in the paddock with the new regulation for the front wing," Vasseur said.

"At least we are working on it for ages now and this can be a gamechanger for everybody, because we don't know the impact on every single team of the new regulation.

"We'll stick to this (at Barcelona), be focused on this, to have the better explanation of the new front wing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was despondent after only finishing fifth at the Monaco Grand Prix

Horner: There will be an impact from rule change

The pair's comments are the latest hint from one of McLaren's rivals that there is a belief the pace-setting squad will suffer a performance loss from the rule change, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner having repeatedly expressed his interest in the impact of the technical directive.

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who sit first and second respectively in the drivers' standings, have expressed confidence the changes will not be an issue for their team.

The directive will see the permitted level of flex reduced from 15mm of movement to 10mm, with the delay of its implementation designed to give teams sufficient time to fulfil the requirements.

The FIA has already tightened the rules on the flexing of rear wings at the second round of the season in China but that did not appear to impact the pecking order.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on all the big talking points from the Monaco Grand Prix

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen has managed to stay within 25 points of Piastri and Horner appears to be holding out some hope that the updated rules could work in the Dutchman's favour.

"Seven days ago we're in Imola, we're at a higher-speed circuit and the car performed very well," Horner said after Verstappen finished fourth in Monaco. "We're now heading back to some higher-speed circuits and, of course, essentially a regulation change.

"Now maybe that will have zero impact on the running order, but it's a change and it will affect all the teams - maybe neutrally - but there will be an impact from it."

"What we don't know is how it will affect other…it's a significant change and so of course there will be some effect. Now of course, the teams have anticipated that so it may well be neutral, or maybe it will have some effect on degradation. It doesn't make life easier."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen and George Russell were among the many drivers who were not too pleased with the outcome of the Monaco Grand Prix

Vasseur wants Ferrari to continue on 'positive' path

Ferrari were expected to be McLaren's main challengers for the 2025 constructors' title following a strong finish to last season but have woefully unperformed during the opening eight rounds.

They have scored just two grand prix podiums, claimed by Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia and Monaco, while Lewis Hamilton's only top-three finishes have come in Sprints.

Either side of a very disappointing showing in Miami, Ferrari have shown some signs of improvement in Jeddah, Imola and Monaco.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Monaco Grand Prix

They remain fourth in the constructors' standings, 177 points behind leaders McLaren, but have closed to within five points of second-placed Mercedes.

Following Leclerc's second place in Monaco, Vasseur said: "My expectation, the summary of the season, didn't change with this weekend.

"I think we didn't do a mega-strong first part of the season. The first third of the season we have underperformed compared to expectations, this is mega clear, and we have to be honest with ourselves.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, we take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments from previous races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

"Even if we had a good race this weekend, it's not changing completely the picture. I feel also that we have a positive trend the last three or four races, with the race pace in Jeddah, the race pace in Imola, the complete weekend in Monaco.

"If we can start the second part of the season on this path, it's good."

F1's European triple header concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend, with live coverage starting from Friday on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime