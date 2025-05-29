Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver responds to speculation over relationship with engineer Riccardo Adami

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at criticism of his relationship with Ferrari engineer Riccardo Adami after a frustrating weekend in Monaco.

Hamilton finished fifth and on the cooldown lap, he thanked the team for repairing his car for qualifying after crashing in final practice but later on the lap, he asked: "are you upset with me or something?" and there was no response.

It came after Hamilton was given a three-grid place penalty for impeding Max Verstappen, which was caused by wrong information from his engineer Adami.

On the silence on the radio post-race in Monaco, Hamilton said: "It was literally just, there were areas that we just had radio problems through the race.

"I didn't get all the information that I wanted, and that was it."

After lots of attention on Hamilton and Adami's radio exchanges at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver stated the conversations were "over-egged".

Hamilton says there are "no problems" between him and Adami, who has previously been a race engineer to Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

"There's a lot of speculation. I mean most of it's b******t. Ultimately, we have a great relationship," he said.

"He's been amazing to work with. He's a great guy. We're working so hard. We both are and we don't always get it right every weekend.

"We have disagreements, like everyone does in relationships, but we work through them. We are both in it together, both want to win a championship together and towards lifting the team up.

"So it's just all noise, and we don't really pay any attention to it. It can continue if you want, but it doesn't make any difference to the job that we're trying to do."

Hamilton not completely ruling out 2025 title

Hamilton is 98 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri after eight rounds, with two-thirds of the season remaining.

He is yet to stand on the podium as a Ferrari driver but has not ruled out being in the title fight this year.

"I think we are working on next year's car, whether or not we are 100 per cent, I can't comment on," he said.

"Next year is the championship that's currently open. This one will be a lot harder to win but it's not closed and it will be interesting to see what happens this weekend."

Hamilton is perhaps hoping that changes to the technical regulations about flexi-wings, which could change the pecking order, will bring Ferrari closer to the front.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff thinks Ferrari have the most to gain but Hamilton says: "I don't know what gives him that impression but I hope he's right".

He added: "We have taken a bit of a step. I can't say just from one race that we've fixed anything, but I'm hoping this weekend we can continue with the progress we have made in the last two races, particularly the last race with qualifying.

"If we can produce that again this weekend, it would be great."

