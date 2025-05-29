Lando Norris and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri insist rival Max Verstappen remains in 2025 F1 title race

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have dismissed suggestions that reigning world champion Max Verstappen is out of contention for the 2025 Formula 1 drivers' title.

Piastri leads Norris by three points at the top of the standings, with Red Bull's Verstappen 25 points off the Australian in third place after a third of the season.

McLaren have clearly had the fastest car during the opening stages of the campaign, but the introduction at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix of a technical directive that will limit the flexing of front wings has led to speculation the Woking squad's advantage could be reduced or erased.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Barcelona race, Norris said: "Mathematically the whole grid can win the championship at the minute.

"If you think it's just out of me and Oscar, then I think you're a bit silly. There are plenty of opportunities. Max can still win. Ferrari, I expect to get better through the season.

"I mean, come on, we are racing Max every weekend. He's been on the podium several times, he's won races, he beat us in Imola fair and square because he was quicker.

"I don't know what possibly makes you think it's only between me and Oscar."

Last weekend in Monaco, Norris claimed his first grand prix victory since the opening round of the season to close the gap on Piastri, but insists another victory - that would give him the championship lead - would not alter his approach.

"It's a great feeling to be in the lead of the championship and have more points than everyone," Norris added. "But it's not something I look at, it's not something that changes anything I do day to day or how hard I work, or what I try to achieve.

"I just try to win this weekend and I will try to win in Montreal and Austria. It's got nothing to do with what position I am."

Piastri: Max can't be counted out

Piastri, who like Norris is chasing his first title, claimed three successive victories to open a 16-point advantage but has failed to win in the two rounds since.

The Australian, who has already engaged in several thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles with Verstappen, is wary of the threat the Dutchman continues to pose.

Piastri said: "I don't think he can be counted out. The gap is not very large at the moment, and they've genuinely been competitive at a decent number of circuits now.

"Of course, there have been weekends where we've been stronger, but I think they've been developing their car, finding more performance.

"So, I think at this point, Max is definitely still in the title race."

Piastri believes Red Bull could be particularly competitive in Barcelona, with the track sharing similarities with Suzuka and Imola, where Verstappen's two 2025 victories have come.

He added: "I expect them to be quick. It's a layout that's similar in some characteristics to where they have been quick this year. All the higher-speed circuits have generally been where Max and Red Bull have been very strong, and this is another one of those circuits.

"So, I expect them to be definitely in the fight this weekend, and we'll see if there's any other challengers outside of Red Bull."

Verstappen: It doesn't feel like a fight

Verstappen, who is chasing a fifth successive drivers' title, insists he does not feel like he is in "a fight" with the McLarens due to his rivals' superior pace.

He said: "For me it doesn't feel like a fight. I just try to do my best, have a bit of fun out there. It's not like this season, up until this point, is going to be in my memory forever."

Verstappen reiterated that he found dominating F1 in recent years far more enjoyable than battling for wins, but says his "fight" will never go away.

He added: "I'm more excited when I know we can be super quick! I always try to do my best but this year, so far, had some real positives but also some negatives where some races we were really off the pace, which is not enjoyable.

"That is also never disappearing. But that also doesn't mean that I'm enjoying it or loving it. Up until this point, it's not going to be remembered for me.

Verstappen said it is irrelevant whether or not he believes he can win the title because it is not a factor that will impact his performance.

"It's not that I don't believe," he said: "I just rock up to the track and I do the best that I can every single weekend. I don't need to believe in it fully or not.

"I know that every time I go out there, I do the best that I can. If that's with a car that is capable of P5, I will put it P5. If it's capable of winning, I'll win.

"I just approach it very simple, which also doesn't eat up a lot of energy as well."

