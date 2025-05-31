Spanish GP: Oscar Piastri heads Lando Norris in McLaren one-two ahead of qualifying in Barcelona

Oscar Piastri set a mighty lap to head McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Piastri beat Norris by half a second as McLaren underlined they have not been affected by the FIA's flexi-wing clampdown which was expected to alter the pecking order.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third but 0.743s down on pace-setter Piastri, who leads Norris by three points in the Drivers' Championship.

Norris had run wide on his first soft tyre run at the high-speed Turn 9, so completed his best lap on older rubber but Piastri is the driver to beat going into qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

"We don't need to consider the caveats - that was a monumental performance from McLaren," said 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

"Absolutely shocking to us, we did not expect them to be that fast. Seriously impressive.

"It kind of reminded me a bit of my Mercedes days around here, just a different category. The car is on rails out there and Oscar delivered another perfect lap. That was a big warning to the opposition."

George Russell had topped the timesheets after the first runs but finished the session in fourth, with Max Verstappen unhappy with his car in fifth and nearly one second off the pace.

Verstappen has won the last three races in Barcelona but faces an uphill battle to make inroads into his 25-point deficit to Piastri in the championship.

Racing Bulls' duo Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson were sixth and 10th, with Lewis Hamilton continuing to struggle in ninth. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was seventh and home hero Fernando Alonso in eighth.

Elsewhere, Williams' Alex Albon suffered a reliability issue that left him in the garage for the second half of the session which did not feature any major incidents, similarly to Friday.

Spanish GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:12.387 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.526 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.743 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.752 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.988 6) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.995 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.018 8) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.027 9) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.140 10) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.250 11) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.335 12) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.346 13) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.371 14) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.505 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.517 16) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.567 17) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.698 18) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.751 19) Alex Albon Williams +1.902 20) Oliver Bearman Haas +2.073

Saturday May 31

2.10pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: SPANISH GP QUALIFYING*

Sunday June 1

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up*

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

