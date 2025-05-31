Spanish GP Qualifying: Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris to pole as McLaren seal front-row lockout in Barcelona

Oscar Piastri beat team-mate Lando Norris to pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix as McLaren sealed a front-row lockout.

Piastri, who leads Norris by three points at the top of the world championship, trailed the Brit after the first laps in the final part of qualifying but produced a superb final run to take his fourth pole of the season with a 1:11.546.

Norris was unable to maintain the form he showed to take pole and win in Monaco last weekend as a scrappy final effort left him two tenths of a second off Piastri.

Max Verstappen and George Russell were less than a tenth of a second off Norris in third and fourth, respectively, as they set identical times, with the Red Bull starting ahead of the Mercedes as a result of delivering his lap first.

Lewis Hamilton took fifth for Ferrari by out-qualifying his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was seventh behind the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, for just the second time in nine grand prix sessions this season.

McLaren's impressive display made a nonsense of speculation coming into the weekend that the runaway Constructors' Championship leaders would be hampered by a technical directive introduced in Barcelona limiting the permitted level of flexion in front wings.

Instead, the reigning champions have produced perhaps their most dominant start to a weekend so far this season, increasing the expectation that the title battle could be played out from either side of the McLaren garage.

Pierre Gasly took an impressive eighth for Alpine, while Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar continued his superb form to seal ninth ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull's woes with their second car continued as Yuki Tsunoda qualified last as he failed to make it through to Q3 for a third successive race.

Piastri lands blow in intensifying title battle

With it having become apparent as McLaren dominated practice on Friday that the battle between Piastri and Norris was set to continue, Saturday built into a thrilling Q3 showdown.

Having been outperformed by Piastri in final practice, Norris recovered to get himself right back in the battle by the time Q3 began.

Norris took advantage of a short-lived tow at the start of his first Q3 flying lap from Piastri, who pulled out of the way and slowed as quickly as possible when he realised his team-mate was trailing him as he completed his own effort.

Norris produced a significantly stronger first sector and it was enough to put him 0.017s clear of Piastri after the first runs, with the rest of the Q3 participants left to battle for third.

It was Norris up first on the final run but he struggled for accuracy throughout the lap, while Piastri delivered perfection behind him to triumph by the largest margin between first and second in any qualifying session this season.

Norris said: "Oscar drove very well. The pace is definitely there, just a couple of little mistakes."

Piastri has defied pre-season expectations of Norris being McLaren's main championship contender this season, with the Australian continuing to show a remarkable upturn in form from last season.

Bettering Norris on Saturday gives Piastri a 5-4 head-to-head advantage in grand prix qualifying this season, and saw the Australian surpass the four occasions he out-qualified Norris in the entirety of their 2024 campaign.

Piastri, who struggled in Barcelona last year, said: "Very happy. It's been a good weekend so far. It didn't start off in the best way, we were struggling a little bit, but last night we found some pace and today the car is mega and feel I have been able to put in some good laps as well.

"This was a pretty miserable scene 12 months ago so to turn it around in the best way is a great result."

The Sunday forecast of continued extreme heat in Barcelona ensures there is much work to be done by both McLaren drivers in conditions which will provide a tough test of tyre management, but Piastri has for now wrestled back momentum after Norris' Monaco victory.

Spanish GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:11.546 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.209 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.302 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.302 5) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.499 6) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.565 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.585 8) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.653 9) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.706 10) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.738 Knocked out in Q2 11) Alex Albon Williams 1:12.641 12) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:12.756 13) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:12.763 14) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.058 15) Oliver Bearman Haas 1:13.315 Knocked out in Q1 16) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:13.190 17) Esteban Ocon Haas 1:13.201 18) Carlos Sainz Williams 1:13.203 19) Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:13.334 20) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 1:13.385

