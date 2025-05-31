Spanish GP: McLaren boss Andrea Stella 'trusts' Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris but Nico Rosberg sends warning ahead of Spain showdown

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says he trusts Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will have a fair battle as a long run down to Turn 1 at the Spanish Grand Prix awaits the title contenders.

For the first time since the season opener in Australia, McLaren have locked out the front row of the grid on a track where the driver not on pole can be vulnerable going into the first corner.

Piastri leads Norris by just three points in the Drivers' Championship with Max Verstappen another 22 points behind, starting in third when the lights go out on Sunday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

McLaren have been clear all season that their drivers are free to race and Stella says his drivers are "completely engaged" with the team's rules.

"We have our racing approach which is a process between Lando and Oscar that has been going on for months," he told Sky Sports F1.

"It's based on principles but when it comes to racing against your team-mate, or any other car, you can't be too prescriptive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri edged out team-mate Lando Norris to pole as McLaren celebrated their first front row lockout at the Spanish Grand Prix in 27 years

"We trust our drivers. This is the most important factor. We have great conversations constantly. I'm sure it will be an exciting, fair battle until the end of the championship."

However, 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg warned Stella: "My two cents are, unfortunately, that's a recipe for disaster to trust the drivers!"

Spanish GP Qualifying: Top 10 Starting Grid 1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2) Lando Norris, McLaren



3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



4) George Russell, Mercedes



5) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



6) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



8) Pierre Gasly, Alpine



9) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Piastri: No plans to co-ordinate and keep Verstappen behind

Piastri last started on pole in Imola where he was outsmarted by Verstappen going into the first chicane, which put him on the backfoot for the remainder of the race.

However, he got his elbows out last month in Saudi Arabia by muscling out Verstappen, so has shown he's willing to be aggressive.

"Even if you don't get a great start, you can still have a chance into Turn 1," said Piastri.

"Max will have a tow from the grid box. I'm sure he will be in there somewhere as well. It will be an exciting Turn 1."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norris and Piastri joke about their coincidental McLaren slipstream in qualifying of the Spanish Grand Prix

Asked if the McLaren duo will have a plan to ensure Verstappen does not take the lead, he added: "When you try and co-ordinate stuff like that, it never pans out how you want it to. We will probably fend for ourselves and make sure we come out first and second."

Piastri is likely making reference to last year's Italian Grand Prix when he overtook Norris on the opening lap but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also got by the British driver.

McLaren admitted that should not have happened and backed Norris for the remainder of the season until his 2024 title fight against Verstappen was over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Piastri overtook his McLaren team-mate Norris as he moved into the lead on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix

Norris, continuing his trend from Monaco last weekend of not giving away too much to the media, said: "The long run pace was good on Friday, so I'm still optimistic. A long run down to Turn 1 and many things can happen."

He added on the rules of engagement: "It's the same as always - don't crash, have fun."

Verstappen will be thinking back to his heroics in Imola but says "the race won't be won at Turn 1".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen isn't optimistic he can challenge McLaren at the front in Sunday's race after qualifying third

"It's going to be tough. My long run wasn't bad but if you look ay the difference today it will be tough to put up a really good fight. But that doesn't mean we're not going to try," he said.

"It's time to shine in Turn 1! Make it three-wide for the pictures, why not? I don't know. Honestly, looking at pace, it will be tough.

"Like Oscar said, it's not all about the start in Turn 1, you need to be good on tyres, it's a long race, a lot can happen, so I will just try to maximise what I've got."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nico Rosberg joins Anthony Davidson in the Sky Pad to look at Verstappen's best moments from the season so far

Two-stop race to cause uncertainty

Pirelli have brought the three hardest tyre compounds from their range to Barcelona but the long, fast corners mean tyre degradation is high.

The hard tyre appeared to not perform well in Friday practice, so the teams are expected to use the softs and mediums for the 66-lap Spanish Grand Prix in a multiple-stop race.

Charles Leclerc is the only driver in the top 10 with two sets of mediums, but starts in seventh, so the top six should use two softs and a medium for the race.

George Russell brilliantly took the lead from fourth on the grid last year and will be hoping to repeat that start on Sunday from the same position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell delivers the Champions League final ball in style!

"From what we have seen so far, it will be a tricky race, similar to Bahrain with a lot of overheating and a two-stop strategy. We saw how dominant McLaren were there," he said.

"But, who knows? I started P4 last year and made a decent start last year. If we can replicate that again, it will be good.

"There will be different strategies. All three tyres seem relatively similar. If you were to go on the soft tyre, for example, versus the hard tyre, the stop lap is within five laps of each other. It's not like Imola when the soft could only do eight laps and the medium could do 30 laps. I would be really happy if we could fight for the podium."

Bernie Collins on tyres and strategy for Spanish GP Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins



"It's at least a two-stop race. There's a lot of uncertainty. The medium, hard and soft are all close tyres.



"Leclerc and the two Haas drivers have two mediums. Everyone else has just one.



"I think we will see all three tyres used, a big mix. This race is important to get optimum stint lengths.



"Don't worry too much about being undercut, don't leave yourself too many laps to do on the final stint when the tyres are falling away because degradation is a big factor."

Lewis Hamilton secured his joint-best qualifying for a Grand Prix with fifth and beat Leclerc for just the second time as Ferrari team-mates.

Hamilton is targeting a maiden Ferrari podium and a first Sunday top three since last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it. I got a bit of a long run on Friday. It will be close between everybody. It's amazing how close everybody is. Half a tenth can put you from sixth to 11th.

"The long run will be challenging for everybody. Most people have softs and one medium. Charles and a couple others have two mediums.

"Which tyres are the best? Which strategy is the best? The key will be getting a good start. My goal is to try and get a podium. I've not had one for God knows how long."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After qualifying in fifth place, Lewis Hamilton says he is targeting a podium at the Spanish Grand Prix

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix we take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments from previous races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Sunday June 1

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up*

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's European triple header concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, with Sunday's race at 2pm and build-up from 12.30pm on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime