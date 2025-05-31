Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver targets first Grand Prix podium for team after qualifying fifth in Spain

Lewis Hamilton is setting his sights on the first Grand Prix podium of his Ferrari career after qualifying as their lead car in fifth for Sunday's race in Spain.

Rebounding from a "not fun" Friday around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Hamilton equalled the best grid sport of his Ferrari career after outqualifying team-mate Charles Leclerc - who took seventh - for just the second time in nine attempts.

Hamilton says his SF-25 became "much more drivable" and "much more enjoyable" after the team fixed a problem on its floor which it says had cost him "a lot of downforce" during Friday's second practice, when he had finished 11th quickest.

Starting behind the dominant McLarens, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell, Hamilton is now setting his sights forward in a 66-lap race that is set to be defined by different approaches to an expected two-stop strategy.

"I'm looking forward to it," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"I got a bit of a long run yesterday. It will be close between everybody. It's amazing how close everybody is. Half a tenth can put you from sixth to 11th.

"The long run will be challenging for everybody. Most people have softs and one medium. Charles and a couple others have two mediums.

"Which tyres are the best? Which strategy is the best? The key will be getting a good start.

"My goal is to try and get a podium. I've not had one for God knows how long."

Although he has finished in the top three in both short-form Saturday Sprint races so far this season - winning in China and taking third in Miami - Hamilton's last bona-fide podium in a Grand Prix came when he finished second for Mercedes at last November's Las Vegas Grand Prix - 11 races ago.

Indeed, Hamilton has recorded only one podium in his last 18 race starts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix

'My fault it it doesn't pay off' - Leclerc explains tyre gamble

Team-mate Leclerc is also targeting a top-three finish, although the Monegasque has more ground to make up than Hamilton after a strategy gamble compromised his Q3.

Opting for just a single attempt on new soft tyres at the start of the pole shootout rather than returning to the track for a second run, Leclerc was initially placed fourth before being relegated behind Verstappen, Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli on the second laps.

Leclerc had opted to use an additional set of the soft tyres in practice, as opposed to the more durable mediums, meaning he has one additional set of the latter held back for the race.

Explaining his decision, Leclerc told Sky Sports F1: "I had no tyres left. I think we were one of the only cars to have only four new sets of softs for the whole of qualifying. All the others around us had five new softs.

"So I already knew it was going to be difficult and I only wanted to use three softs, which is making our life a lot more difficult. I take responsibility for it because the team had pushed for a different way, but I'm quite happy with my choice.

"Yes, I sacrificed today, I hope it will pay off tomorrow. If it doesn't, it's my fault."

Leclerc, who has finished on the podium twice this season including last week in Monaco, replied when asked for his race-day target: "The podium. I think the race pace is strong, it depends how much we are going to overtake."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix we take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments from previous races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Sunday June 1

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up*

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's European triple header concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend, with live coverage starting from Friday on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime