Lance Stroll: Aston Martin driver to miss Spanish Grand Prix due to wrist and hand pain that requires surgery

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will miss Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix due to pain in his hand and wrist that will require surgery.

Stroll, who had qualified 14th for the race, underwent treatment on his wrist in 2023 after a cycling accident and Aston Martin say his pain is related to that procedure.

The Canadian fell off his bike ahead of the 2023 season and missed pre-season testing but returned for the opening race two years ago.

Aston Martin said: "Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023.

"As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery."

Stroll on his 2023 cycling accident "It was an unfortunate accident - I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground - but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

Image: Lance Stroll is 11th in the F1 Drivers' Championship

Seemingly unrelated, Stroll was under investigation in Spain for not following the post-qualifying procedure after he stayed in his garage for five minutes before getting weighed.

Drivers are meant to immediately head to the scales after their qualifying ends. Stroll also did not proceed through the pit lane.

The FIA did not announce a verdict for the incident.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix we take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments from previous races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Sunday June 1

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up*

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's European triple header concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, with Sunday's race at 2pm and build-up from 12.30pm on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.