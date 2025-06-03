Lando Norris: McLaren driver hits back at F1 rivals after flexi-wing rules at Spanish Grand Prix 'changed nothing'

Lando Norris says the flexi-wing clampdown that was introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix "changed nothing" after "a lot of complaints" about McLaren's car.

The major talking point going into the Barcelona weekend was whether McLaren would be negatively impacted by new, more stringent tests on front wings.

McLaren appeared to be among the teams who exploited the advantages of flexi-wings, with Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur suggesting the rule change could prove a "gamechanger" for 2025's pecking order.

However, Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row for the first time since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, then converted it into a one-two on Sunday with Piastri taking his fifth win of the season.

"There was a lot of complaints about our car, and they introduced this TD [Technical Directive] and changed nothing," said Norris, who is 10 points behind Piastri in the championship.

"The team have done a very good job to just give us a good all-round car and the best car on the grid. So, we're very proud to be able to go and drive those cars every weekend. It's credit to the team that we have, to give day in and day out."

Ferrari were one of the teams expected to benefit from the flexi-wing changes. Although Charles Leclerc took his second podium of the year, McLaren were still a long way clear of the field, apart from Max Verstappen who tried an alternative strategy.

Lewis Hamilton criticised the updated regulations, which forced most teams to build new front wings, and said F1 "should be giving that money to charity".

"The balance is definitely not as nice as what we had before. It hasn't made any [difference to the leaders]," added Hamilton.

"What a waste of money, it's just wasted everyone's money. It's literally changed nothing. Everyone's bent wings still bend.

"It's just half the bending, and everyone's had to make new wings, and spend more money to make these. It doesn't make any sense."

Explaining the timing of the change from round nine onwards having concluded in the second half of last season that the front-wing tests required strengthening, the FIA's single seater director Nikolas Tombazis last week said: "We felt that if we had introduced extra tests at the start of this season, it would have been tough on teams and may have led to existing front wings being scrapped, and extra expense.

"Therefore, we felt that deferred introduction was more sensible."

What's the significance of McLaren's Spain one-two? Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft speaking on Sky Sports News:



“I thought one of the key things about Sunday’s race was the lack of evidence that the new technical directive from the FIA has made any difference to McLaren whatsoever.



“McLaren kept saying ‘it’s going to make no difference to our competitive pace, Red Bull are looking in the wrong places’.



"It appears Red Bull actually might have been looking in the wrong places because all McLaren did to their wing was put a little £50 bracket on to it to stiffen it up, and Oscar Piastri still won, Lando Norris still finished second and they still increased their advantage at the top of the Constructors’ Championship.



"What’s happened on the track, with McLaren’s pace not being affected by this technical directive, will have more of an impact on Max Verstappen’s championship chances than his run-in with George Russell at Turn Five."

Norris: McLaren are still vulnerable in qualifying

McLaren are 197 points ahead of nearest challenger Ferrari in the Constructors' Championship after nine rounds.

Verstappen is now 49 points adrift of Piastri in the Drivers' Championship after his controversial collision with George Russell, which resulted in a 10-second time penalty and dropped him to 10th.

"This weekend, we were probably a bit quicker than we expected compared to Red Bull," said Piastri.

"I think we thought they would be a really genuine threat this weekend. They were with us in the race, but more through strategy, I guess, than pure pace.

"But it seemed like we had a little bit of an edge over them. So, I don't know. There will be other tracks where our competitors get closer. There's probably going to be some where they're further away. I hope there's more where they're further away than closer."

Verstappen was three tenths slower than pole-sitter Piastri in qualifying, which was the biggest advantage McLaren have had over their rivals.

Norris thinks one-lap pace is still an area where McLaren are "vulnerable" to the others.

"I think people seem to quickly forget how close the other qualifying sessions have been," he said.

"They've been split by hundredths and thousandths, and there hasn't been smooth sailing for us in every single one. So, I think that will be the case in future ones.

"But it's clear we just have the best car on average, and we still seem stronger in the race. Although, it's clear that the others are catching up. Our gaps in the race were probably a lot bigger in the beginning of the year than they are now.

"I do think that our competitors are catching up. But, we just need to keep our heads down and keep working hard."

