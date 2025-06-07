Canadian GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream Circuit Gilles Villeneuve F1 race on Sky Sports

F1's European season takes a brief pause as F1 heads back over the Atlantic for the second time this year and Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been a near ever-present on the F1 calendar since 1978 and is therefore the sport's most-established North American venue, with plenty of exciting races and dramatic moments too.

McLaren head to Canada in increasingly commanding positions in both world championships after their second one-two of the season in Spain.

Oscar Piastri's fifth race win of 2025 saw him increase his Drivers' Championship lead over team-mate Lando Norris to 10 points, with reigning champion Max Verstappen now 49 off the pace after his penalty for colliding with George Russell.

And McLaren's lead in the Constructors' Championship over Ferrari, who moved ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull into second place for the first time this season last time out, is a whopping 197 points.

Montreal is therefore a crucial weekend for Verstappen - the winner of the last three Canadian GPs - if the Red Bull driver is to stay in realistic title touch, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton will hope a return to the venue where he is the joint-record holder with seven wins will help serve to kick-start his season.

F1 Academy, meanwhile, stages its fourth round of the season with Montreal to stage three races in the all-female series after the cancellation of the last one in Miami due to torrential rain.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve track layout

Image: Race winner Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle at the 2024 Canadian GP

Built on the man-made Notre Dame Island, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - named after the Canadian racing legend, father of 1997 world champion Jacques - has long been a favourite of drivers due to its high speed and overtaking-friendly nature.

The 2.71-mile track is one of the toughest of the year for a car's brakes, with big stopping zones at the first chicane, Turn 10 hairpin and final chicane at the end of the long backstraight among the absolutely key points of the lap. Walls and barriers are also in close proximity all around the circuit, adding to the challenge.

And even if you navigate most of the lap successfully, then the Wall of Champions awaits on the exit of the final chicane to punish even the smallest of mistake before the pit straight. It was given its infamous name after the 1999 race when past title winners Jacques Villeneuve, Damon Hill and Michael Schumacher, who was leading the grand prix at the time, all crashed there.

Canadian GP weather in Montreal

Rain is often a factor of the Montreal race weekend but, at the moment, this year's event looks set to be accompanied by pleasant weather and sunny intervals.

Temperatures in the mid-20s are currently forecast.

Canadian GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday June 12

8pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 13

4pm: F1 Academy Practice One

6pm: Canadian GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm)

8pm: The F1 Show

9pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

9.30pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)

11.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

Saturday June 14

2.10pm: F1 Academy Race One

5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)

7.30pm: F1 Academy Race Two

8.30pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: CANADIAN GP QUALIFYING

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 15

3.50pm: F1 Academy Race Three

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Canadian GP build-up

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag: Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

