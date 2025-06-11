Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri urged to express any title battle concerns by McLaren team principal Andrea Stella

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed one of the key pillars of his strategy to avoid controversy developing as the title battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris intensifies.

Piastri led Norris home in a McLaren one-two at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier in June to extend his lead over his team-mate at the top of the Drivers' Championship to 10 points.

Significantly, their nearest challenger, reigning world champion Max Verstappen, claimed just one point as he finished 10th, leaving the Red Bull driver 49 points off the top of the standings heading into this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

The Barcelona event provided a double boost for McLaren, as their strong performance dispelled the notion that the introduction of a technical directive limiting the flexing of front wings would derail their dominant start to the season and bring the likes of Verstappen further into title contention.

A moment of petulance from Verstappen, as the Dutchman drove into the Mercedes of George Russell and incurred a 10-second penalty that dropped him to 10th, then provided the McLaren duo with breathing space.

However, there are pros and cons to that, with the feeling that the battle is rapidly becoming a two-horse race only likely to increase tension in the McLaren garage, with both Piastri and Norris searching for a maiden drivers' crown.

Speaking after the race in Barcelona, Stella said: "Managing Formula 1 drivers that compete for the same team on a fast car and in a quest for the championship is always going to be a difficult matter.

"But so far we have approached it in a way that I think has allowed both drivers to express their qualities, their speed, and it's been a relatively good run so far."

'Only minor' - Stella's verdict on Piastri's 'cheeky' comment

The closest thing to a controversy between the McLaren drivers in Span came in qualifying when Norris appeared to benefit from a tow from Piastri at the start of his first flying lap in Q3.

Piastri, clearly surprised to see his team-mate in his mirrors starting a flying lap as he finished his own, said on team radio that it was "cheeky".

Any irritation Piastri may have felt would have been eased by the fact he out-paced Norris on their second Q3 runs to take pole, with the pair joking about the incident in the post-session press conference.

Stella said the incident had provided a useful opportunity to remind the drivers to say exactly what they think on any controversial topic, however "minor" it may be.

The Italian said: "It [qualifying] was a minor situation. We always tell our drivers, don't leave anything in the back of your mind. Anything, throw it out. Say what you think.

"In this case, Oscar's comment was to highlight a situation that we didn't discuss before. In itself it's not anything too controversial, but we sort of did not discuss that before and we don't want to surprise our drivers with situations that we didn't discuss before.

"So a little bit to take on for the team rather than for the drivers. We have to do some more homework and be ready even more for the coming races, which surely will be interesting."

'Pre-race briefings not getting tougher'

Despite admitting that he expects an "interesting" period ahead for McLaren, Stella insists that, for now, the team's pre-race briefings are not becoming more troublesome.

The Spanish Grand Prix represented the first occasion since the opening race of the season at which the McLaren duo had shared the front row, which Stella admits does result in additional reminders for his drivers over the rules of conduct.

He said: "The [pre-race] briefing is not getting tougher.

"The conversations are the same that we always have. Obviously when the two drivers start next to each other and there is 800 metres to corner one, you might have to reiterate every detail of the way we go racing together.

"But so far I can only be very grateful to Lando and Oscar, who have approached this internal competition with a great sense of responsibility - and pretty much sticking to the letter to what are our racing principles and approach."

