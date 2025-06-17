Toto Wolff: Mercedes boss slams Red Bull's Canadian Grand Prix protest against George Russell as 'petty and embarrassing'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has branded Red Bull's protest at the Canadian Grand Prix "petty" and "embarrassing", but his counterpart Christian Horner insists his team have "no regrets".

Red Bull challenged George Russell's win in Montreal on Sunday, alleging he had broken regulations for both driving erratically and committing unsportsmanlike conduct behind the safety car, which was later thrown out by the stewards.

Earlier this season, Red Bull launched a protest against Russell in Miami after the Brit had finished a place ahead of Verstappen in third at the Miami Grand Prix. The allegation that Russell had failed to sufficiently slow under yellow flags was dismissed.

"First of all, it took team Red Bull Racing two hours before they launched the protest, so that was in their doing. You know, honestly, it's so petty and so small," Wolff told Sky Sports in New York at the launch of the new F1 movie.

"They've done it in Miami. Now they launched two protests. They took one back because it was ridiculous.

"They come up with some weird clauses, what they call clauses. I guess the FIA needs to look at that because it's so farfetched it was rejected.

"You know, you race, you win and you lose on track. That was a fair victory for us, like so many they had in the past. And it's just embarrassing."

Russell claimed Mercedes' first victory of the season in Montreal, ahead of Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Asked if Red Bull's protests should have been dismissed quicker, Wolff added:

"One of them they actually pulled as a protest, they didn't even follow it through because it was nonsense.

"The second one took us five hours because I don't even know what you refer to as 'unsportsmanlike behaviour' or something. What is it all about? Who decides it? Because I'm 100 per cent sure it's not Max, he's a racer.

"He would never go for a protest on such a trivial thing."

The protest was the latest twist in a contentious series of events involving Verstappen and Russell.

The Red Bull driver was penalised for causing a collision with Russell at the previous round of the 2025 season in Spain, with the incident earning Verstappen three penalty points that left him on the brink of a race ban in Canada, and will continue to do at the next round in Austria before some points drop off licence.

After beating Verstappen to pole on Saturday in Montreal, Russell suggested he had an advantage over his rival due to the penalty points situation.

Verstappen said he was "pi**ed off" at "childish" comments on his situation shortly after in a post-qualifying press conference.

The pair also engaged in an extraordinary war of words at last year's season finale after Verstappen was penalised for an incident involving Russell at the preceding round in Qatar.

Horner: Red Bull have no regrets

Also speaking to Sky Sports in New York, Red Bull's Horner insisted they have "no regrets" about their actions.

"No, absolutely not [no regrets]," he said. "I mean, it's a team's right to do so. You know, we saw something we didn't think was quite right.

"You have the ability to put it in front of the stewards and so that's what we chose to do. Absolutely no regrets in that."

Asked about Verstappen's chances of adding a fifth world title this season, Horner added there is a long way to go yet.

The Dutchman sits third in the driver's standings, behind McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

"We're not even halfway. We had a good weekend in Barcelona. We won obviously in Imola a few races ago, and as Sunday proved, anything can happen.

"You have just got to hang in there. It's a long championship. We don't give up on anything, keep fighting till the very end. If one person's going to do that, it's definitely going to be Max."

Asked about the incidents in Montreal, Russell told Sky Sports:

"I think even Max didn't know there was a protest even going on. So I don't know what was going on, what they were thinking.

"I'm glad nothing happened one way or another. It was just a bit of a waste of everybody's time. And two guys who work for the team, they both missed their flights last night and everything.

"It was just a bit of a faff for everybody. But that's over now, eyes forward.

"I feel I'm performing really well. I feel good with the team. Who knows what's going to happen, the margins are so close right now."

Next up for the 2025 Formula 1 season is a return to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix, which is live on Sky Sports F1 from June 27-29.