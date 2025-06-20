Austrian GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Sky Sports

The hills are alive as Formula 1 is back in Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix, with the title race heating up.

Oscar Piastri leads Lando Norris by 22 points in the Drivers' Championship after the McLaren pair clashed last time out in Canada, which saw Norris dramatically retire.

Max Verstappen made up ground but remains 43 points adrift of Piastri but will be hoping for success on Red Bull's home track, where he's won five times previously.

George Russell won last year's Austrian Grand Prix and gave Mercedes their first victory of 2025 in Montreal, with Kimi Antonelli enjoying his maiden podium.

Ferrari are set to bring an upgrade to Spielberg in a bid to get Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton closer to the front.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 return to the F1 support bill, so it will be a frantic weekend in Austria and you can watch it all on Sky Sports F1.

Red Bull Ring track layout

The Red Bull Ring is the shortest of the year in terms of lap time with pole position this year set to be in the 1:03s, if it is dry.

Officially, the 2.7-mile track has 10 corners but only seven of them require the drivers to brake. However, it is one of the best for overtaking with three consecutive DRS zones from the main straight all the way to Turn 4.

There's always action up the hill towards Turn 3, with Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton clashing there in 2016 on the last lap, Verstappen bumping Leclerc in 2019 and Verstappen colliding with Norris in 2024.

The lap ends with two fast right-handers where track limits was previously an issue, but gravel on the exits of those corners have limited the problem.

Austrian GP weather in Spielberg

Currently, there is no rain forecasted for any of the sessions at the Austrian Grand Prix with temperatures at around 30C across all three days and sunny weather expected.

However, a thunderstorm can build up in the Spielberg hills at any time which is something the teams will be aware of.

Austrian GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday June 26

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 27

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Austrian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)*

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying*

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying*

3.35pm: Austrian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)*

5.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday June 28

9am: F3 Sprint

11.15pm: Austrian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: AUSTRIAN GP QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 29

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

