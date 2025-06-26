Austrian GP: Ferrari ready car upgrades as Frederic Vasseur also pinpoints area to improve

Ferrari are set to bring updates to their underperforming car during the forthcoming Austria-Silverstone double header.

Mercedes' win at the Canadian Grand Prix means Ferrari are now the only one of F1's big-four teams without a full race victory so far this season, with the team struggling for consistency with their SF-25 car throughout a whole race weekend.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively in Montreal with the latter admitting afterwards that they "are really in need of an upgrade" to try and close the gap to the front.

Without specifically stating at which of the next two races that car changes would arrive - the Austrian GP this weekend or British GP on July 4-6 - team boss Frederic Vasseur confirmed new parts were on their way, although stressed this was not actually where he felt they required most attention.

"We will have an upgrade soon, before UK, and perhaps another one a bit later," said Vasseur.

"But, honestly, I think there is much more in execution and what you get from the car, than the potential of the car itself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was devastated when he found out he hit a groundhog during the race at the Canadian Grand Prix.

"Now we are at the end of the regulations, when we bring something to the track, we are speaking hundredths rather than tenths and if you don't use the car well, you lose tenths.

"That's happened a couple of times on our side at least - and we are not the only one. When we brought upgrades in the past, we needed one or two races to adapt the car to the set-up of the new version.

"I want to put the focus on the team much more on the execution than on the pure potential of the car. But we will bring something."

Hamilton had told Sky Sports F1 after the race in Canada: "We are really in need of an upgrade and there's lots of things that need to change for us to compete at the front.

"We have something hopefully coming next week [Austria]. I don't know if it's much, how much it is. I don't think it's a lot. I just think it's one of those years."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc react after their qualifying session in Montreal.

'We have to do a better job' - Vasseur on the keys for Ferrari

Vasseur conceded Ferrari had "failed massively" in Canada to perfectly execute their race weekend, something he sees as being crucial - particularly around tyre usage - if they are to turn their disappointing season around.

Asked about their prospects at Austria's medium-speed Red Bull Ring, Vasseur said: "The pace was decent in Barcelona that we were quick in sector one there. We were quick in Monaco.

"Even before the weekend, you have to put everything together in the right place if you want to achieve a good result. In the tyre usage and the tyre performance, I think there is much more in that, than between the cars.

"It doesn't matter about the car, if the team is doing a very good job on the tyres, they will be in front.

"We saw that in Canada, Monaco and Imola. It is what it is and it will be like this until the end of the season but it's the same for everyone and we have to do a better job."

Sky Sports F1's Austrian GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Thursday June 26

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 27

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Austrian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)*

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying*

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying*

3.35pm: Austrian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)*

5.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday June 28

9am: F3 Sprint

11.15pm: Austrian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: AUSTRIAN GP QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 29

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Next up for the 2025 Formula 1 season is a return to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix, which is live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.