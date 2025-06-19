James Vowles: Williams team principal signs new long-term deal as F1 team bid for front of grid
Williams hired former Mercedes strategy head James Vowles in 2023, with the Briton since overseeing a transformation at the team and a leap forward in competitiveness; Williams are currently fifth in Constructors' Championship, with more points than in the previous three seasons combined
Thursday 19 June 2025 14:53, UK
James Vowles has signed a new long-term contract to stay as Williams team principal.
Since joining in 2023 from Mercedes, where he headed up race strategy to multiple title-winning effect, the 45-year-old Vowles has overseen what Williams describe as a "top-to-bottom transformation" of the Grove team.
Williams currently sit fifth in this year's Constructors' Championship having scored 55 points after just 10 races - already their best return in a season since 2017.
- 2025 F1 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
"I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door," said Vowles.
"This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again.
"Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come."
Vowles was instrumental in the signing of Carlos Sainz, with Williams seeing off competition from other midfield rivals for the Spaniard's signature following his exit from Ferrari, and has paired the four-time race winner in an impressive partnership with Alex Albon.
Matthew Savage, the chairman of the team and owners Dorilton Capital, said he was thrilled that Vowles had "committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together".
"He has brought experience, energy and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium," added Savage.
"We aren't there yet but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead."
Can Williams return to the front in F1's new era?
The legendary Williams team - who last won a race in 2012 and claimed the last of their 16 world titles in 1997 - had slipped to the bottom of the F1's 10-team standings in the years prior to Vowles' arrival but immediately finished seventh in his first year in charge.
And although they slipped back to ninth place in 2024 after implementing changes to their working practices at Grove the previous winter, they have made an impressive start to this term - scoring points in all but two races so far to give them a total already more than the previous three seasons combined.
That 2025 form has come despite the team openly acknowledging they are already fully focusing on car development for 2026, when F1's chassis and engine rules are being dramatically overhauled.
Williams will continue to be powered by Mercedes into F1's new era, with the German manufacturer strongly being tipped to lead the way in engine development.
Next up for the 2025 Formula 1 season is a return to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix, which is live on Sky Sports F1 from June 27-29. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.