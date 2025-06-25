F1 The Movie: How Lewis Hamilton inspired Brad Pitt scenes among five things to look out for in new film

As Formula 1 finally arrives on the big screen with this week's release of F1 The Movie, Sky Sports F1 have picked out five things to look out for in the blockbuster.

The project, starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, saw a fictional 11th team added to the Formula 1 paddock as filming was carried out at actual races during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Pitt is joined by the likes of Damson Idris and Kerry Condon in a star-studded cast, with the renowned director-producer pairing of Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer in charge behind the cameras.

Image: Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris in London at the F1 movie European premiere

The project enjoyed buy-in from the F1 community, with Lewis Hamilton working on it as a producer and encouraging his fellow drivers to buy in to filming that occurred as they were battling for world championships.

With the final product - designed to thrill both fans of the sport and those being introduced to it - having been released in the UK on Wednesday, here are some elements to look out for, which won't spoil the movie for you!

How Hamilton inspired the movie

Ever since the then embryonic project became public knowledge in 2021, Lewis Hamilton's name has been closely attached to it.

The seven-time world champion signed on as a producer, and long before production began in 2023, was helping to convince the sport's bosses and his fellow drivers that letting Hollywood into the paddock and beyond was a good idea.

Hamilton had long made clear that he would provide guidance to director Joseph Kosinski and lead producer Jerry Bruckheimer to ensure the authenticity of the film, but more details of that have now emerged around the release.

Speaking earlier in June, Kosinski revealed the level of technical detail Hamilton brought to a scene which takes place at the legendary Hungaroring circuit in Budapest.

F1 Movie actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris were full of praise for Lewis Hamilton's contributions to the making of the film

"He was involved in obviously all the technical details, just fascinating advice from him," Kosinski said. "At Hungary, for instance, he said, 'if Brad's going to let someone pass during a blue flag and he wants it to be as tight as possible, he's going to only do that at turn six.'

"That kind of detail on these beats from a seven-time world champion who lives and breathes this world every day, I couldn't have gotten that from anywhere else."

Hamilton's contribution wasn't limited to technical elements, with Kosinski revealing the inspiration the Brit provided for a scene in which Pitt's character Hayes talks about his motivation for racing.

He said: "Lewis also contributed to the story. I mean, there's a part in the film where Sonny Hayes talks about why he races, and almost the spiritual side of it.

"And that also was inspired by a conversation with Lewis. His involvement has been amazing. We couldn't make the film without him."

'Unsung heroes!' - High praise for Sky's Brundle and Croft

Several members of the Sky Sports F1 appear in the movie as themselves, but commentary duo David Croft and Martin Brundle are almost ever present.

The pair play in crucial role, particularly for viewers who may have been less exposed to F1, in explaining what is going on during the movie.

Kosinski explained that the idea of using them for providing information was inspired by their real-life F1 commentary.

F1 The Movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer has high praise for our very own Crofty and Martin Brundle

The director said: "What you notice, if you listen to their commentary, in every (real) race, very subtly, they do cover the basics of Formula 1 as they commentate on a race.

"So that if you're tuning in for the first time, you're getting those fundamentals. But at the same time, if you've been watching for a long time, you're getting the detail and the specificity that engages the fans that know it all.

"So, I was really inspired by how they call their real races. And so we did a lot of sessions with them. I really think they're the unsung heroes of this movie.

"If you watch it, you see how they kind of carry an audience that knows nothing through this story but do it in a way that feels very authentic and it's very much their own voice."

'Cheating' concerns only from 'F1 eyes'

When a section of the F1 media was shown a screening of the film at the Canadian Grand Prix earlier in June, a concern that was raised the following day in a press conference with the movie's makers was that elements of the plot had risked glorifying breaking the sport's rules.

Kosinski explained that all the racing plots were based on things that had happened in F1's history, but admitted to pushing boundaries.

He said: "That was something that we talked a lot with Lewis about, and the line, right? We never wanted Sonny to cheat. We wanted to find how far can you push it so that you can get right to the edge.

Hollywood's Brad Pitt and football superstar Gareth Bale speak to Sky Sports at the F1 Movie premiere in London and discuss their biggest opinions in Formula 1 right now

"The hard thing was, how do we go all the way to the line without crossing it? And that was a big challenge in these racing scenes."

F1 president Stefano Domenicali dismissed the concern as something that only those watching with "very F1 eyes" would notice, insisting people less exposed to the sport would simply enjoy the drama.

"I understand it, but that's very F1 eyes," Domenicali said. "If you look to the audience that will watch the movie, this will not be perceived.

"It's perceived as racing action, authentic fighting, and that's what will come out. I'm pretty sure about it."

Senna feature among nods to F1 history

Despite the film being set in the present day, ways were found to weave in nods to some of the sport's most historic characters and locations.

Old footage was cleverly used to weave three-time world champion and F1 legend Ayrton Senna into the story.

"I've been living in this world for four years, talking to Lewis," Kosinski explained. "Every F1 driver talks about the era of the early 1990s and those engines, and Ayrton Senna obviously is an icon.

"So, for me, the opportunity to tell a story featuring Senna and to hear the sound of those V12s was just an amazing opportunity.

After an exclusive first look at the upcoming 'F1' film, drivers from across the grid share their movie reviews

"And a fun moment for those of you who really understand the history of the sport.

A scene in the movie subtly includes the banking that once formed part of the famous Monza circuit in Italy, and featured heavily in 1966 F1-sinspired movie Grand Prix.

Kosinski added: "Grand Prix and Le Mans for me are kind of the touchstones. Those movies are now almost 60 years old, but you can still watch them and still marvel at the cinematography and the feeling of being there, because you really were."

"The whole practical nature of this film was inspired by those classics. I'm glad you noticed the Monza banking scene. That's one I wanted to get in there just as a nod because those really were the inspiration."

Will there be a sequel?

Are you reading this having seen the movie and been left wanting more?

Well, your first port of call should be Sky Sports F1 for some real-life racing this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, but there could be more big screen action on the way.

Bruckheimer says he and Kosinski would love to create a follow-up, and that Pitt would jump at the opportunity to spend more time on track.

Brad Pitt discusses working with the grid for 'F1 The Movie'

He said: "That's up to the audience. If they show up, then sure, we'd love to do another one.

"And so would Brad, I'm sure. He hated getting out of that car, I've got to tell you.

"That was my happiest day and his saddest day! I'm so glad he got out of there and everybody was safe, but he wanted to get back in right away."

