British GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race at Silverstone on Sky Sports

The British Grand Prix is here and it also marks the halfway point of an enthralling 2025 Formula 1 season.

Lando Norris' win last time out in Austria has set him up perfectly for a first win at Silverstone on home soil and another opportunity to eat into his 15-point deficit to championship leader Oscar Piastri.

The McLaren pair had an epic duel at the Austrian Grand Prix but Norris came out on top and he will look to win consecutive races for the first time in the same season.

Max Verstappen is 63 points behind Piastri after he was hit by Kimi Antonelli on the opening lap of Sunday's race, so will need to cause a major upset to stand any realistic chance of reviving his title chances.

All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton's first British Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, 12 months after his memorable British Grand Prix victory.

Hamilton is remarkably on a run of 12 consecutive podiums at Silverstone and if he can continue that streak, it would mean he has landed his first Ferrari podium too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell says there are no major updates on a contract renewal with Mercedes

George Russell has suffered plenty of bad luck on home soil, with a best result of fifth in 2023, and will hope Mercedes can return to their victorious Canada form.

As usual for the British Grand Prix, Sky's coverage begins early with The F1 Show Special in front of a live audience on Thursday evening at 6pm.

You can watch everything unfold from the Silverstone weekend live on Sky Sports F1 and all the F1 on-track action for free on Sky Showcase, if you have a Sky box.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The funniest moments from the 2024 British Grand Prix, including roast dinner chat, Stormzy's Martin Brundle lyric and some CarLando appreciation!

Silverstone track layout

The 3.661-mile Silverstone circuit is one of the most popular tracks of the year for the drivers because of its high-speed corners such as Copse, Maggotts and Becketts and Stowe.

It is also a circuit where you get plenty of overtaking on the Wellington and Hanger Straight, with opportunities even in 'The Loop' in the early part of the lap.

Silverstone held the first ever F1 World Championship event in 1950 and has mostly been a staple on the F1 calendar ever since.

British GP weather in Silverstone

It would not be a British Grand Prix week without any rain and the current forecast suggests there will be showers around for qualifying on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday.

The temperatures will plummet down to around 22C from Wednesday onwards in the UK, but Friday's practice sessions are set to be dry.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 British GP and was left emotional on the team radio

British GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday July 3

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

6pm: The F1 Show Special

Friday July 4

8.45am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday July 5

9.10am: F3 Sprint

11.15pm: British GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING*

4.55pm: F4 Race 1

5.40pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 6

8.15am: F4 Race 2

9.25am: F3 Feature Race

11am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP build-up*

3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX*

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction*

6pm: Ted's Notebook*

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

How to watch or stream the British Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first practice session on Friday afternoon to the British Grand Prix itself on Sunday, July 6 at 3pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog

FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app

How to watch the British GP on mobile with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 1.30pm for build-up on Sunday, ahead of lights out at 3pm Tap on the Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Next up in the 2025 Formula 1 season is the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase with coverage from Thursday to Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.