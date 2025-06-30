F1 2026: Three pre-season tests confirmed for 2026 campaign as Azerbaijan GP moved to Saturday race

Formula 1 will stage three pre-season tests in the build-up to 2026's dramatic new rules era.

With F1's cars and engines being overhauled for next season in arguably the biggest single regulation change in the sport's history, teams will have additional time to run their all-new challengers on track ahead of the 24-race campaign compared to the single three-day tests of recent years.

Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will stage 2026's first test across five days on January 26-30, although this will be private, behind-closed-doors running for the grid's teams as per next year's regulations.

Bahrain - the preferred venue in recent seasons for pre-season running - will then stage back-to-back three-day tests in February.

The first Bahrain test runs on February 11-13, with the second following on February 18-20.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place a fortnight later on March 6-8.

Meanwhile, F1 has also confirmed the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be moved forward to a Saturday race owing to a national holiday.

The Baku street race will now take place on Saturday September 26, with qualifying on Friday and practice on Thursday. The Las Vegas GP runs to the same schedule, although the time difference still makes this a Sunday race for UK audiences.

