Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen joining Mercedes would be no 'problem' and would recommend his former squad

Lewis Hamilton says he would recommend Mercedes to Max Verstappen and that he would have no "problem" with his once fierce rival joining his former squad.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has, at least intermittently, been trying to sign Verstappen from Red Bull since it was confirmed in February 2024 that Hamilton was leaving the Silver Arrows to join Ferrari for this year.

Wolff failed with his attempts to land Verstappen for 2025 but there has been renewed speculation over recent weeks that the Dutchman, who has won the last four world championships, could join Mercedes in 2026.

Verstappen controversially beat Hamilton to the 2021 drivers' title as highly questionable officiating of the decisive season finale in Abu Dhabi left the Brit questioning his future in the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater explains everything you need to know about Mercedes' interest in world champion Max Verstappen.

Asked at the British Grand Prix about the prospect of Verstappen joining Mercedes, Hamilton said: "Max didn't do anything. He did what he needed to do in terms of winning, so I don't think it would be a problem."

The seven-time world champion said he would recommend his former team to Verstappen, but also took the opportunity to praise Red Bull.

Hamilton said: "Of course (I would recommend Mercedes).

"He's coming from a great team. Many, many years ago I was being asked something about… I think I was just so diehard Mercedes at the time, and I remember saying something about Red Bull being only a drinks company.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amid fresh rumours from Sky Italy that Max Verstappen is in talks with Mercedes, Sky Sports' Martin Brundle gives his opinion on the possible move.

"And I've always regretted it because I was just saying that Mercedes at the time were great, I was really just trying to gee up my team.

"But the truth is, Red Bull have been an incredible team. There are so many people there who are exceptional. They've dominated for years.

"But what I can say is, if anyone was going to ask me about Mercedes, it's an amazing team also with naturally the passion, they've got great personnel, it's a great factory, a great environment to work in.

"So, of course I would (recommend it). I'm interested to see what happens."

'Max will be focused on the engine'

A key factor in Verstappen potentially joining Mercedes would be the expectation in the paddock that they are likely to produce the best engine under vastly different new regulations being introduced for 2026.

His Red Bull squad will be producing their own engine for the first time in 2026, with rumours suggesting they are behind the likes of Mercedes in terms of development.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen responds to the increased speculation about a possible move to Mercedes.

Asked what would dictate Verstappen's decision if he were to move, Hamilton said: "He will be looking at the engine.

"Mercedes will build an amazing engine next year because that's what they are particularly strong at building. That would be the biggest part for sure."

On whether the prospect of Verstappen in a 2026 Mercedes was 'scary', Hamilton added: "Max in any car is a strong opponent. I don't really think too much about it."

F1 takes a brief break before the season resumes at the Belgian Grand Prix as the Sprint format returns, live on Sky Sports F1 on July 25-27. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.