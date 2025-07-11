Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Tim Mayer and FIA presidential election race explained after combative start

A dramatic Sunday on track at the British Grand Prix overshadowed another significant race that has started off it - the one to head up the governing body of world motorsport.

It emerged last Friday that the incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set to face a challenge for the FIA presidency in December's election from American Tim Mayer, a former long-time F1 steward who has also held senior roles in US motorsport.

Formula 1 is the biggest of the many world championships that the FIA governs, but the election itself is not voted on by the racing series themselves but by 245 global member clubs representing motorsport and mobility. The election for the next four-year presidential term takes place on December 12 at the governing body's annual general assemblies.

Ben Sulayem is seeking a second term having succeeded Jean Todt after the Frenchman reached the role's three-term limit.

On the weekend Mayer's challenge was confirmed, Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater spoke to both candidates during the Silverstone weekend - with his interviews contained in the video at the top of the page.

Image: Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the British Grand Prix

Added spice in the 2025 contest comes from the fact Ben Sulayem sacked Mayer from his role as a steward last November. Mayer said while he was not standing out of "revenge", he had found his removal from the role "disappointing" with it since having given him "an opportunity to reflect on the state of the FIA".

He has also accused Ben Sulayem of overseeing a "reign of terror" at the organisation.

Asked for his response to that claim, Ben Sulayem told Sky Sports News::"When I was told, I just laughed.

"Maybe in the election way in the United States you will notice that every candidate accuses the others of many things, but this is not my style. It is up to him, that is his style."

Ben Sulayem also countered more specific allegations from Mayer that he had delivered an "illusion of inclusion" at F1's governing body and sought to concentrate power in his own hands.

Assessing the early state of play

Analysis from Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater:

Mohammed Ben Sulayem responded to Tim Mayer's punchy start to this contest with some deft counters. But will this election reveal fault lines that divide world motorsport?

F1 will sit in a neutral corner, hence Mayer launching his campaign at a hotel in Towcester, rather than the Silverstone paddock where he spent most of the British Grand Prix weekend.

Image: Tim Mayer in the paddock at Silverstone

F1's relationship with the FIA president appears better than it was a year ago - so are his biggest opponents elsewhere? Do former allies of Ben Sulayem now form the opposition 'front bench?' In 2021, Motorsport UK chair David Richards backed Ben Sulayem against British candidate Graham Stoker, but has become one of his foremost critics. Will Robert Reid, until recently Ben Sulayem's deputy president for sport, formally back Mayer's bid? Mayer revealed he had offered him advice.

Lewis Hamilton voiced frustration that the FIA fussed over driver jewellery and underwear rather than more important matters, yet his father Anthony looks set to take an FIA role in a young driver programme. Mayer says he would have stood against Ben Sulayem even if Carlos Sainz Snr were still running for the presidency. He faces a very tough challenge. Others, including at least one well known F1 figure, weighed up running but decided against it.

Ben Sulayem is popular among the member federations, particularly in places like South America. Is he on pole for this race?

