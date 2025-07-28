Hungarian GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race at Hungaroring in Budapest on Sky Sports

Formula 1 heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix and the final round before its summer break.

Oscar Piastri hit back in Belgium with a stunning performance on his way to victory in mixed conditions to extend his championship lead over Lando Norris to 16 points.

Twelve months ago in Hungary, the McLaren duo were embroiled in a tense battle for the win where Norris was persuaded to let Piastri through and win the race after the team's strategy put Norris in the lead.

Norris obliged to give Piastri his maiden Grand Prix win and now the pair are in a title fight that could go down to the wire.

Belgium suggested it is a two-horse race for the title after Max Verstappen settled for fourth behind Charles Leclerc, who scored his fifth podium of the season.

Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget in Belgium with two early eliminations in both qualifying sessions, so will be looking to bounce back at the Hungaroring, a track he has won at a record eight times.

Hungarian GP track - Hungaroring

The Hungarian Grand Prix has been on the F1 calendar since 1986 and is one of the most popular events for fans.

It is renowned for its tight, twisty nature and was dubbed as 'Monaco without the barriers' due to the difficulty of overtaking.

However, it has thrown up some classic races over the years, including Michael Schumacher's incredible strategic win in 1998, Jenson Button's maiden victory in 2006, mixed conditions causing chaos in 2011 and 2014, plus Esteban Ocon's incredible triumph for Alpine in 2021.

Turn 1 is the prime overtaking spot, although battles often rage on down to Turn 2 and up the hill towards Turn 4. The middle sector is all about mechanical grip and keeping the tyres alive for the last few slow corners.

Hungarian GP weather in Budapest

It is set to be a largely sunny race week in Budapest with temperatures at 27C on Friday and Saturday for the three practice sessions and qualifying.

However, rain is currently forecast for Sunday, so will wet weather play a role for the third consecutive Grand Prix?

Hungarian GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday July 31

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday August 1

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Hungarian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday August 2

9am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying*

Sunday August 3

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Hungarian GP build-up*

2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Image: The Hungarian Grand Prix hosts the 13th round of the 2025 F1 season

