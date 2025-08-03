Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen says investigation into move on Lewis Hamilton was 'difficult to understand'

Max Verstappen said it was "difficult to understand" why his Hungarian Grand Prix pass on Lewis Hamilton was investigated by the stewards, before he eventually escaped without punishment.

On an underwhelming weekend for the pair of multiple world champions, they were battling for 11th at the Hungaroring when Red Bull's Verstappen lunged up the inside of Ferrari's Hamilton at Turn 4 on Lap 29.

Hamilton ran off track in an apparent effort to avoid contact with Verstappen, with there being initial confusion as to whether the pair had in fact collided.

The stewards decided to investigate the incident after the race rather than make an immediate decision, giving them the chance to hear the drivers' versions of what happened.

Verstappen insisted that he had only run to the edge of the track at the exit of the corner because he had seen Hamilton go off, and that he had sufficient control of his Red Bull to leave space for the Ferrari on the outside had he have needed to.

With a downbeat Hamilton choosing not to attend the hearing and a Ferrari representative simply saying that the Brit "chose not to attempt to remain on track", the stewards decided that the threshold hadn't been reached for a penalty, meaning Verstappen kept his ninth place.

Speaking before the decision had been confirmed, Verstappen said: "Well, the thing is that nothing happens. We didn't even touch.

"That's the thing. So, for me, it's a bit difficult to understand why we have the investigation after the race.

"We explained our side - well, Lewis is not there, but we explained our sides of the story. I don't think Lewis actually felt a lot for it because if he really felt something for it, then of course he's there in the stewards room, right?

"I think both of us didn't have the best of weekends anyway, so that's just one little thing.

"The more important thing is that we have to look at our performance, which was not good."

Did Hamilton's absence from hearing help Verstappen?

Verstappen was at risk of a penalty due to the fact he had failed to meet the requirement of having his front axle alongside the mirror of Hamilton's car at the apex.

That meant Hamilton technically remained in control of the corner, and that contact between the pair would have likely resulted in a penalty for Verstappen.

Explaining the incident from his perspective, Verstappen said: "I went for a move at the inside. Of course it's a fast corner, but with downforce you're a bit more under control anyway.

"I think he realised very late that I was up the inside there, so then he turned out of it a little bit and then course went off the track.

"And that was it. Yeah, we didn't touch, nothing happened."

Hamilton, who had described himself as "useless" after a disappointing qualifying display on Saturday, told Sky Sports F1 that he didn't "really remember" the incident with Verstappen.

The stewards' full written decision appeared to suggest that Hamilton attending the hearing and putting forward a case may have impacted their decision.

The decision read: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representatives and video and in-car video evidence. The driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) waived his right to attend the hearing.

"The driver of Car 1 stated during the hearing that he had gained some momentum on Car 44 out of Turn 3 with fresher tyres and used this momentum to make a move on the inside into Turn 4. He further elaborated that he was in full control of his car and could have stayed further to the inside to leave space for Car 44 on the exit. However he said, as Car 44 had gone off track, he elected to use all of the track on the exit.

"The team representative of Car 44 confirmed that there was no contact between both cars and further stated that the driver of Car 44 chose not to attempt to remain on track.

"Taking all this into account, the Stewards determine that there was no contact and that the incident does not qualify as forcing another car off track despite the ambitious nature of the overtaking attempt and take no further action."

